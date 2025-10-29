Former Blue Crab Troy Snitker Reportedly Hired as Mets Major League Hitting Coach

According to multiple reports, the New York Mets have hired former Blue Crabs catcher, Troy Snitker, as their new major league hitting coach. Snitker is also the son of Atlanta Braves World Series winning manager Brian Snitker.

Snitker was drafted by the Braves in the 19th round of the 2011 draft, working his way up to High-A in 2012. After his release, Snitker played five games for the Blue Crabs batting .353 with a home run and two RBIs, a double and six hits in 20 at bats. He retired from playing following the 2013 season.

After his playing career, Snitker turned to coaching, beginning at the college level at North Georgia. He then was hired by the Huston Astros Organization. Snitker spent the past seven seasons as one of the Astros hitting coaches after a short time in the minor leagues. He won the World Series with Houston in 2022, while also squaring off against his father's Braves team in the 2021 World Series. He and his father exchanged lineup cards for one of the World Series matchups.

It is reported that the 36-year-old former Crab will be the main hitting coach under Jeff Albert, who recently was promoted to director of hitting for the major league club.

