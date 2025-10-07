Blue Crabs Announce Two Players Named to ALPB's Drake All-Defensive Team

(Waldorf, MD): The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced that Shortstop Sam Dexter and Catcher Ryan McCarthy have been named to the Atlantic League Drake All-Defensive Team in 2025.

Sam Dexter, had statistically the best offensive season of his pro career, while also now being named to the Atlantic League All-Defensive team. Dexter made dazzling plays at shortstop all year, and was a mainstay in the Crabs lineup. Dexter led the Atlantic League with 50 double plays turned, while also playing 104 games at shortstop this season. Dexter carried a .986 fielding percentage in 350 chances, making only five errors all season. He was fifth in putouts as a shortstop with 132, and seventh in assists with 213. All of this to go along with his career highs in home runs (15), RBIs (66), games played (110), hits (103), and OPS (.776). This was Dexter's 10th professional season, and first in the ALPB.

Ryan McCarthy capped off his second professional season, and first in the ALPB with an All-Defensive team nod. McCarthy also had a career high in games played and routinely mowed down runners on the bases. In 732 chances, McCarthy made only nine errors and led the Atlantic League in Caught Stealing percentage with 25%, throwing out 39 attempting to steal. McCarthy also caught not only a career high 91 games, but it was also the most by any catcher in the ALPB. He led in catching fielding percentage with a .988 clip in catchers who caught more than 60 games. He led the Blue Crabs catchers to a 20% Caught Stealing percentage as a team, which tied Long Island for the best in the Atlantic League.

Dexter and McCarthy became the first Blue Crabs to be selected to the All-Defensive team since Braxton Lee in 2023.







