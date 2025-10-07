Troy Viola Named to Atlantic League's Drake All-Defensive Team

Published on October 7, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced its Drake All-Defensive Team for the 2025 season. Long Island Ducks third baseman Troy Viola was selected to the team, as voted on by the league's member clubs.

"Congratulations to Troy on this well-deserved recognition," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "Troy showcased an impressive skillset at third base from day one of spring training through the end of the season and takes great pride in being one of the top defensive players in the Atlantic League."

Viola played in 123 games during the 2025 season, good for second-most in the Atlantic League (James Nelson, Charleston, 124), including 121 at third base. He led all third basemen in total chances (340), putouts (112) and assists (215) while compiling a .962 fielding percentage. The first-year Duck made several highlight-reel plays throughout the season, demonstrating a strong arm and impressive range at the 'hot corner'.

"While my ultimate goal is to win a championship, of all the individual awards, this is the one I feel the most honored to have earned," said Viola. "I work extremely hard on defense and take a lot of pride in it. It was a blast playing in front of our fans, and I could tell they enjoyed when players played hard. I hope they know that every time I stepped on the field, I gave 100%."

This marks the third consecutive season in which the Ducks earned an Atlantic League All-Defensive Team selection (catcher Aaron Antonini, 2024; shortstop Ruben Tejada, 2023). Viola is the ninth player in franchise history to earn an ALPB All-Defensive honor since its inception in 2015. Two Ducks have also been selected as the league's Defensive Player of the Year - shortstop Dan Lyons (2015 - inaugural award) and second baseman Steve Lombardozzi (2021).

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.