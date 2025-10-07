ALPB Names Drake Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team

Published on October 7, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced the members of the 2025 Drake Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team. As voted upon by the league's managers, these players represent the best defensive players in the Atlantic League during the 2025 regular season.

Drake Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team

C: Ryan McCarthy, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

1B: Frankie Tostado, York Revolution

2B: Jalen Miller, York Revolution

SS: Sam Dexter, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

3B: Troy Viola, Long Island Ducks

OF: Ben Aklinski, High Point Rockers

OF: Luis Gonzalez, High Point Rockers

OF: Mark Contreras, Staten Island FerryHawks

P: Mike Kickham, York Revolution

Notes: High Point outfielder Ben Aklinski is the lone player to repeat from the 2024 Drake All-Defensive Team. .. He had just two errors on 263 total chances in 2025. .. Luis Gonzalez posted a .996 fielding percentage with just one error to match Mark Contreras' stats. .. Frankie Tostado had a 1.000 fielding percentage, handling 557 chances in 69 games without committing an error. .. Jalen Miller led all ALPB second basemen in total chances with 455 while committing just six errors for a .987 fielding percentage. .. Troy Viola's 340 total chances were the most among all ALPB third basemen as were his 112 putouts and 215 assists. .. Sam Dexter's .986 fielding percentage with just five errors were both tops among league shortstops. .. Ryan McCarthy had a .988 fielding percentage at catcher and threw out a league-best 38 attempted base stealers. .. Mike Kickham led all ALPB pitchers with 28 total chances.

Drake is the official baseball of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.







