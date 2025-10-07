FerryHawks Outfielder Named to ALPB All-Defensive Team

Published on October 7, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







STATEN ISLAND, NY - Staten Island FerryHawks outfielder Mark Contreras has been named to the Atlantic League Drake All-Defensive Team, earning recognition for his stellar play and reliability in the outfield throughout the 2025 season. The announcement highlights another milestone for both Contreras and the FerryHawks organization, which continues to build a strong defensive reputation in just its third full season of competition.

Contreras, a former Minnesota Twin, was a defensive force for Staten Island from Opening Day through the final game of the season. Starting 117 games, he patrolled the outfield with veteran poise, recording three home run robberies, gunning down three runners at home plate, and maintaining a superb 99% fielding percentage - one of the highest among all league outfielders.

This marks the second consecutive year a Staten Island player has earned a spot on the Atlantic League's All-Defensive Team, with Kolby Johnson receiving the honor in 2024. For the FerryHawks, this back-to-back recognition underscores the organization's focus on defense and player development, two pillars of its growing identity within the league.

Contreras' recognition adds to a season of progress for the FerryHawks, who continue to carve out their place in the Atlantic League as a hard-working, resilient club committed to excellence on and off the field.







Atlantic League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.