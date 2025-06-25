Staten Island Native Matt Bedford Signs First Pro Contract with FerryHawks

June 25, 2025

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







The Staten Island FerryHawks have added a homegrown arm to their pitching staff, signing former St. Peter's Boys High School standout Matt Bedford to his first professional contract.

Bedford, 22, is set to make his pro debut right in his own backyard at SIUH Community Park, a thrilling opportunity for the Staten Island native who has long dreamed of playing in front of family and friends at the professional level.

"This is special," Bedford said. "To start my professional career on Staten Island means everything. I'm thankful to the FerryHawks for this opportunity and can't wait to get going."

Bedford's baseball journey has taken him from the fields of Staten Island to the highest levels of college baseball. He got his start playing at Mid Island Little League before starring at St. Peter's Boys High School under longtime coach Bobby Glennerster, who expressed pride in seeing one of his former players reach the pro ranks.

"Matt has always had the talent and the work ethic, but what stands out most is the kind of person he is," Glennester said. "Staten Island is going to be proud to watch him take this next step."

After graduating from St. Peter's, Bedford went on to pitch three seasons at Notre Dame University, missing one year due to injury. He was part of the Fighting Irish squad that appeared in the 2022 College World Series - a highlight of his collegiate career. In 2024, he emerged as a key piece of Notre Dame's rotation, making 15 starts, leading the team with 62 innings pitched, and ranking second in strikeouts with 40 while holding opponents to a .240 batting average.

For his graduate season in 2025, Bedford transferred to Wake Forest, where he gained experience pitching out of the bullpen in the highly competitive ACC.

Now, the right-hander will look to contribute to the FerryHawks' push in the Atlantic League, bringing with him a resume built on perseverance and success at some of college baseball's highest levels.

Bedford was joined by his family, Glennerster, and FerryHawks assistant coach and College of Staten Island head coach Mike Mauro at SIUH Community Park on Tuesday to make the contract official.

"I've known Matt his whole life, and it's exciting to see another Staten Island kid get this kind of opportunity," Mauro said. "He's a competitor, and I'm looking forward to watching him take this next step."







