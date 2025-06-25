Dylan Rock Homers Set ALPB Homerun Record

Lexington, KY - After tying the record for most consecutive games with a homerun yesterday, Dylan Rock was able to hit another one late into Wednesday's game to break the record.

Rock's record-breaking two-out home run came in the bottom of the eighth. It was a solo shot to center field that put Lexington up 9-7. Rock was able to hit home runs in seven consecutive games to break Leobaldo Cabrera's record. Cabrera broke the record during the 2023 season while playing with Spire City, and he had held sole possession of the record until June 24th, 2025, when Rock tied the record.

His record-breaking streak started on June 18th in Lexington's 17-3 victory over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, where he and Brady Whalen hit back-to-back home runs in the 9th inning that were the cherry on top for a high-scoring game. Since Rock's streak started, the Legends have ridden his energy and gone 5-1 to get back over .500 on the year.

The Lexington Legends are currently hosting the Charleston Dirty Birds in a mid-week series. After today's game the Legends and Dirty Birds will continue their rivalry on Thursday, June 26th at 6:45 PM for Thirsty Thursday.







