Ferryhawks Edge Ducks in Slugfest

June 25, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 13-11 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island erupted for eight two-out runs in the second inning off FerryHawks starter Adalberto Mejia to jump in front. Kole Kaler's two-run double to left-center field, RBI singles to right by River Town and Ronaldo Flores, a three-run homer to right by Cody Thomas and a solo homer to left-center by Troy Viola highlighted the inning. Staten Island closed to within 8-2 in the third on a two-run double to right-center by Shayne Fontana off Ducks starter Tyler Beede.

Cristhian Rodriguez made it a five-run game with a sac fly to center in the fourth, but the Flock go the run back in the bottom of the inning when Chris Roller scored on a wild pitch, making it 9-3 Ducks. The FerryHawks scratched across three runs in the fifth on a hit by pitch, a sac fly and a passed ball to pull within three.

Rodriguez's solo homer to left and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Brandon Martorano in the sixth plus a solo homer to right by Nicholas Decker in the seventh tied the game at nine. Staten Island took a 12-9 advantage in the eighth on Fontana's two-run double and an RBI fielder's choice from Johnson. Long Island pulled to within one in the bottom of the inning on Flores' sac fly to right and Thomas' RBI fielder's choice, but they could not pull even.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Beede pitched four and one-third innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four. Mejia lasted just one and two-thirds innings, conceding eight runs on nine hits with one strikeout. Alex Mack (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, yielding a hit while striking out two. Jonah Dipoto (1-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on a hit, a walk and two hit batters in one inning with two strikeouts. Robbie Baker picked up his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Roller led the Flock offensively with three hits and three runs. Kaler added two hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk, while Thomas drove in four runs.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's also a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. The Duck Club restaurant/bar will be open for all fans to enjoy during the game, and representatives from Bluebird Hardwater will be in attendance offering free samples in the Duck Club. Additionally, fans can enjoy a buy one, get one half-price special on all draft beer during the game. Left-hander Mitchell Senger (0-2, 6.25) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks southpaw Shane Barringer (2-2, 7.00).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.