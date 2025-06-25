Two-Out Uprisings Spur York

York's offense only came to life twice on Wednesday evening.

Those two innings provided plenty.

The Revs scored four two-out runs in both the second and sixth innings to defeat the Lancaster Stormers, 8-2, in the middle game of a three-game series.

York's win leveled the 2025 version of the War of the Roses at four games apiece and dropped the magic number for clinching the North to three.

Keylan Killgore (2-5) retired York's first two batters in the fourth inning, but Bubba Alleyne kept the inning alive with a single to center. He immediately stole second and third, and, when a 1-2 pitch escaped catcher Alex Isola, scampered home with the game's first run. Ryan Higgins eventually walked and rode home on a Jalen Miller homer to left. Marty Costes walked and stole second before Frankie Tostado sliced a fly ball just out of the reach of left fielder Evan Alexander for an RBI double and a 4-0 lead.

Killgore departed with runners at first and second and one out in the sixth. Steven Lacey retired Miller on a fly ball to left for the second out. Again the floodgates opened. Costes drilled a single into right, stretching the lead to five. Tostado bounced another double over the head of first baseman Mason Martin to drive home another tally, William Simoneit capped the inning with a two-run single up the middle.

Foster Pace (6-1) and the York bullpen never let Lancaster's offense get untracked. While the Stormers picked up six hits, three walks and an HBP, the club never had two runners on the bases at the same time. Leadoff walks in the second and fourth innings were erased with double plays on the next pitch. Lancaster was 0-for-10 with runners on base and 0-for-5 with men in scoring position.

League home run leader Mason Martin homered to dead center in the sixth spoiling the shutout work for Pace. Nick Ward connected with one out in the eighth off reliever Hunter Dula.

Michael McAvene (1-0) will make his first Lancaster start on Thursday evening against right-hander J.C. Ramirez (0-1). Fans may view the game on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Martin reached base for an 18th straight game...He has reached base on 47 of 85 plate appearances in that stretch for a .553 OBP and now leads the league in that category...Ward's homer was his second since recovering from an upper body injury that had him sidelined for two weeks...Billy Sullivan and Gerson Moreno combined to strike out five of the last six batters.







