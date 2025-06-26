Lancaster Stormers to Host Three Back-To-Back Fireworks Events July 3rd-5th

Thurs. July 3 rd 5:30-9:30 l Free Family Event (no Lancaster Stormers game) Penn Medicine Park is throwing its annual FREE Independence Day bash on Thursday, July 3, and you're invited! In partnership with the City of Lancaster and Kunzler, we're bringing the red, white, and WOW to life with an evening packed full of fun for the whole family.

Jam out to DJ Mike Miller

Show off your skills in hot dog & apple pie eating contests

Get moving with classic field games

Ride the carousel & bounce around on inflatables

Enjoy face painting, caricature artists & a petting zoo

Catch a sneak peek of the epic Red Rose Rumble Wrestling Show

And of course... cap it all off with a jaw-dropping fireworks show ! Fri. July 4th, 5:45 p.m. | Charleston Dirty Birds vs. Stormers @ 6:45 p.m.

WellSpan Health Fun Friday presents: The July 4th Extravaganza!

Get ready for a star-spangled night of all-American fun the whole family will love! Come dressed in your best red, white, and blue and kick things off with a pre-game patriotic parade around the field --everyone's invited!

Meet the one and only Captain America

in a special experience that's perfect for superhero fans of all ages!

Adults 18+ can snag a PA Lottery Coupon giveaway -- you just might leave lucky!

During the game, the fun keeps going with classic picnic-style games like the egg race, the always-hilarious Presidential race, eating contests, and more surprises along the way.

When the final pitch is thrown, stick around for a massive fireworks show

lighting up the night sky -- brought to you by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Then head over to the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck (presented by South County Brewing Company) to jam out with live music from Cass and the Bailout Crew ! Sat. July 5, 5:45 p.m. | Charleston Dirty Birds vs. Stormers @ 6:45 p.m.

The celebration doesn't stop-- Saturday, July 5th is bringing the sparkle with Fireworks & Swiftie Night!

Get ready to shake it off and celebrate all things Taylor Swift in style! Come dressed as your favorite Era and enjoy a night full of sparkle, sound, and Swiftie magic!

Rock your Era-inspired outfit

Sip on Taylor-themed cocktails

Craft your own friendship bracelets

Test your knowledge with Taylor Trivia

Dance it out with a DJ spinning all the greatest hits

And don't miss another jaw-dropping fireworks show presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health! Whether you're a Lover, Reputation queen, or Folklore fan -- this night is Taylor-made for you!

More information and tickets for Friday and Saturday's games are available at LancasterStormers.com

