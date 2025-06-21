Stashak Slams Door

Saturday night's game with the Long Island Ducks got scarily close, but Lancaster manager Ross Peeples had some cards left to play.

The ace in the hole on Saturday night was Cody Stashak, who retired the Ducks in 1-2-3 fashion in the top of the ninth to hold an 8-7 victory in the middle game of a three-game series.

Most of the night belonged to Lancaster. Noah Bremer (4-1) fanned nine over six innings, yielding one run, and the Stormers took advantage of sloppy Long Island defense early to build an 8-1 lead.

Evan Alexander and Yeison Coca opened the night with singles off Juan Hillman (2-4), and Alexander scored when left fielder misplayed the Coca hit. Mason Martin followed with a grounder to third, and arrived safely at first when Troy Viola's throw forced Taylor Kohlwey to stumble off the bag. Viola also was guilty of a bad throw on a grounder by Alex Isola, adding a second runner. Joseph Carpenter drilled a deep fly ball to the warning track, allowing both runners to advance. Nick Lucky followed with a two-run single to left center for a 4-0 lead.

Long Island only reached Bremer for Kole Kaler's solo homer in the third, and the Stormers went right back to work. Martin opened the third with an infield single. Isola and Carpenter followed with singles to the right side. Lucky stretched the lead to 5-1 with a sac fly, and Isola was ushered home on a balk for a 6-1 edge.

An RBI double by Isola and Lucky's homer to right produced an 8-1 lead through the fifth.

Long Island picked up three off Steven Lacey in the seventh. Two came on a homer by Justin O'Conner; the third scored when Chris Roller's deep fly to center was lost in the twilight by Danny Amaral for a triple. Amaral recovered in time to start a relay that cut down Roller at the plate on his bid for an inside-the-park home run.

Billy Sullivan yielded a leadoff walk to Town in the eighth and quickly made a bad pickoff throw. The right-hander retired the next two and sawed off Kohlwey, who hit an unplayable dribbler toward third baseman Blake Mayberry for an RBI single. A wild pitch moved Kohlwey to second, and the runner scored on a double into the left field corner by Ronaldo Flores. Mayberry threw away a grounder by O'Conner to cut the lead to 8-7.

Stashak retired pinch hitter Ed Johnson on a deep fly to right, then got Kaler on a liner to center. Roller grounded out to end the game as Stashak picked up his first Lancaster save.

Max Green (0-3) and David Griffin (4-1) will have a rematch of the opener of the current six-game series Sunday afternoon at 2:00. The game will be carried live on Blue Ridge 11 and FloBaseball.

NOTES: Bremer has won four straight decisions...Lucky had seven RBI over a span of four plate appearances...Martin has reached base in 15 straight games...Coca has been on in 14 straight...The Stormers are 12-4 in games opened by opposing left-handers...The game was the 400th played between the two teams over 20 seasons...It was Lancaster's 195th win in the all-time series.







