Revs Take Opener at Staten Island, Increasing First-Place Division Lead

June 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Staten Island, NY: The York Revolution put together a solid all-around performance, knocking off the Staten Island FerryHawks 5-1 in their road trip opener on Friday night at Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health Community Park. The Revs improve to 33-16 and increase their first-place lead back to a season-high-tying seven games with 14 to play in the first half, while shrinking their magic number to eight to clinch a first half division title.

The Revs grabbed a quick lead, scoring in each of the first three innings while starter Wes Scott turned in another excellent outing.

Frankie Tostado singled to right center setting the table for Brandon Lewis who hammered an RBI double to deep left center with two outs in the first, providing the game's first run.

Jaylin Davis led off the second with a first pitch opposite field homer to right, his fifth in just 13 games since joining the Revs.

Jeffrey Wehler slashed a two-out RBI single to center in the top of the third as the Revs steadily built their lead to 3-0.

Staten Island starter Morgan McSweeney settled into a groove and struck out the first two batters of the sixth including Davis who was ejected, but the Revs padded the lead with more two-out thunder. William Simoneit crushed a double off the top of the wall padding in dead center field, missing a home run by inches. One pitch later, Jeremy Arocho clobbered a two-run homer to right, his first with York and sixth of his pro career, as the lead expanded to 5-0.

Scott held the FerryHawks scoreless on just three hits through his first five innings and allowed his only run when Mark Contreras connected on a leadoff homer to right center in the bottom of the sixth. Scott (4-3) responded by striking out the next three batters giving him eight punch outs for the second consecutive start, one shy of his career best.

Staten Island had a pair reach with one out in the seventh on a walk and a Drew Maggi single. Dallas Woolfolk was brought in to replace Scott after his 103-pitch effort and walked Nate Scantlin to load the bases, but retired Eddy Diaz on a 5-4-3 double play ball started by Arocho who made a great sprawling pick to his left at third base.

Mauricio Llovera stranded two runners in a scoreless eighth, and Cam Robinson handled a scoreless ninth with a pair of strikeouts and a comebacker to end it.

Notes: The Revs improve to 16-6 on the road, having won four straight away from home. Marty Costes extended his hitting streak to a Revs season best 14 consecutive games with a third inning single. Scott has gone at least six innings with eight strikeouts and just one earned run in back-to-back starts.

Up Next: The Revs will go for a series win on Saturday night as RHP Chris Vallimont (1-0, 3.38) squares off with righty Matt Dunaway (3-1, 4.50) at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.