Historic Performances Power Revs to Doubleheader Sweep

June 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution received some all-time efforts in a doubleheader sweep over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Wednesday night at WellSpan Park, winning 4-0 and 14-4 while shrinking their magic number to 10 to win a first half title.

Michael Horrell turned in a signature performance in the opener, firing a three-hitter for the Revs' first complete game shutout since 2019 and the first complete game of Horrell's career.

Jaylin Davis' three-run homer helped power the opening game win, while the Revs outfielder drove in four more runs in the nightcap, tying a franchise record for RBI in a doubleheader with seven.

William Simoneit also turned in a monster game in the nightcap, driving in six in the blowout.

The action got started after a rain delay of one hour and 39 minutes at the outset and Horrell was sharp from the get-go, retiring his first eight batters of the night.

The Revs got on the board in the bottom of the third. Bubba Alleyne drew a leadoff walk and stole second, and Simoneit ripped a single into left that was booted by left fielder Roidel Martinez. The error allowed Alleyne to scamper home with the game's first run.

The Revs gave Horrell some breathing room in the fourth as Brandon Lewis worked a leadoff walk, Jeffrey Wehler smacked an 0-2 offering into right center for a single, and Davis pounded an opposite field three-run homer to right to expand the lead to 4-0.

Horrell (2-0) retired 17 of his first 18 batters, carrying a one-hit shutout with two outs in the sixth. He allowed a two-out double in the sixth and a two-out single in the seventh for just his second and third hits yielded on the day, finishing the complete game effort by retiring Tyler Williams on a grounder to third to close the brilliant performance on his 82nd pitch (60 strikes). He walked none for the second time in as many starts and struck out six.

The complete game shutout was the 11th in Revs history and first since Duke von Schamann fired a seven-inning three-hitter against Southern Maryland on August 21, 2019. It was the sixth complete game shutout of three hits allowed or fewer in franchise history.

York fell behind early in the nightcap as Cary Arbolida ripped a two-run double to left center, spotting the Boxcars a 2-0 lead three batters into the contest.

The Revs had a huge response, rallying for five against Hagerstown starter David Richardson (1-7) who recorded the first two outs quickly but could not escape the opening frame. After a hit batter and a pair of walks loaded the bases, Davis ripped a two-run single to left to tie the game. Alleyne walked to reload the bases and Simoneit cleared the bags with a three-run double off the center field batters' eye, giving York a 5-2 lead.

Revs starter Foster Pace worked out of trouble to leave the bases loaded in the second, and the offense ripped off six more in the home half of the inning to take a commanding 11-2 lead.

Lewis drove an RBI double high off the Arch Nemesis in left, Davis accepted a bases loaded walk, Alleyne yanked a two-run double down the right field line, and Simoneit picked up a rare two-run sac fly on a deep drive to center with Alleyne racing all the way in from second as Williams made a nonchalant grab on the warning track, accounting for the six runs in the second inning.

Hagerstown dinged Pace for a pair of two-out runs in the third on a Joe Capagna double and a Chris Kwitzer bloop single, but Pace (5-1) finished strong, retiring seven of his final eight to go five innings and earn his fourth straight win.

York kept at it offensively with two more in the fourth as Wehler chopped a double down the third base line and scored as Davis doubled off the Nemesis for his seventh RBI of the twinbill, tying Eric Patterson (2013) and Melky Mesa (2018) for the Revs' doubleheader record. Simoneit lasered an RBI single to left two batters later for his sixth run batted in of the game, tying a Revs single-game season-best.

Lewis added a sac fly in the fifth for the Revs' final run, his ninth RBI in his past four games.

Parker Bugg handled a perfect sixth, and Hunter Dula bounced back from back-to-back singles to strike out the side in the seventh.

The Revs improve to 32-15, three games ahead of last year's squad for the best record in franchise history, while matching their season-best with a seven-game division lead for first place with 16 remaining in the first half.

York improves to 16-1 against Hagerstown with a franchise record 15 consecutive wins vs one opponent.

The Revs close the six-game homestand Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with RHP J.C. Ramirez (0-0, 9.28) facing Hagerstown righty Domenic Picone (1-5, 4.69). It is Juneteenth (a Celebration of Freedom), Boomer's Book Club Redemption Night, and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2025

