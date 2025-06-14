Scott's Strong Return and Lewis' Five RBI Help Revs Increase Winning Streak to Five

York, Pa.: Wes Scott worked a strong six innings and Brandon Lewis drove in five as the York Revolution won their fifth in-a-row, defeating the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 13-5 on Saturday night in front of 4,196 fans at WellSpan Park. The Revs match their longest winning streak of the season, and at 30-14, increase their first place North Division lead to seven games with 19 remaining in the season's first half.

Scott returned after missing his previous scheduled turn in the rotation due to having been hit with a line drive in his pitching hand, and the right hander came out in complete control.

Scott opened things by striking out the side in order in the first before working around a leadoff double for a scoreless second inning.

Jeffrey Wehler pounded an opposite field two-run homer to right in the bottom of the second for a 2-0 lead. It was Wehler's team-leading and career-high-tying eighth of the year, five of which have come in his last 12 games.

Jaylin Davis followed with what appeared to be his own opposite field homer but the result was nullified due to a pitch timer violation on Gastonia starter Matt Hartman as York settled for the 2-0 advantage after two innings of play.

Scott had the first two outs of the third but Kevin Watson Jr reached on a walk on a close full count offering and advanced to third on a steal and a throwing error. Dalton Guthrie followed with an RBI knock through the left side as Gastonia sliced York's lead to 2-1.

Brian O'Grady connected on a solo homer to right in the fourth, his second of the series, knotting things at 2-2.

Scott rebounded to strike out the side in the fourth including a 10-pitch battle with Narciso Crook, and finished the fifth inning with an 11-pitch battle, getting Cole Roederer to bounce into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

The Revs took control with a big five-run fifth inning. William Simoneit sparked it with a double down the third base line and Blake McRae sliced a single to right to put runners at the corners. Jalen Miller chopped an RBI single into left for a 3-2 lead, and Jeremy Arocho bunted for a hit to load the bases, chasing Hartman (0-1). With one out, Lewis lined a three-run triple past a diving Roederer in center, clearing the bases as the Revs surged ahead, 6-2. Lewis scored the fifth run of the inning on a passed ball to go up 7-2.

Scott (3-3) finished his six innings, allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts, one shy of a career-high. He threw 70 of his 110 pitches for strikes.

The Revs put up another big outburst, scoring four times in the sixth for an 11-2 lead. Simoneit again jump started things with a single to right, and McRae and Miller took walks to load the bases. A walk from reliever Jackson Boss to Arocho forced in a run, and with two outs, Lewis blooped a two-run single to center for his fourth and fifth RBI of the night. One more came across on an error when Wylie booted Wehler's grounder at second.

Guthrie doubled home a run in the top of the seventh, but the Revs answered with two as Bubba Alleyne singled and scored on a wild pitch, and Simoneit (3-for-5) doubled to deep center and scored on Miller's sac fly to right for a 13-3 stranglehold.

Gastonia plated a run in the eighth on a throwing error by Arocho and one more in the ninth on another Guthrie double, but Jordan Morales struck out five in his two innings of relief to finish it off on the mound, as Revs pitchers combined to strike out 14 Ghost Pepper hitters on the night.

York's five-game winning streak matches their 5-0 start to the season for their longest winning streak of the year. They have won 11 of 14 and 15 of their last 19 games, building a season-high seven game lead in the North Division as they now have a magic number of 13 to win a first half division title with 19 games remaining.

