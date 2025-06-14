Rockers Erase Early Deficit to Defeat Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks took an immediate 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Troy Viola versus Rockers starting pitcher Cooper Casad. The Rockers took a 2-1 advantage in the sixth by way of a pair of unearned runs as Luis Gonzalez scored on a passed ball and Max Viera came home on a wild pitch.

A sacrifice fly by Drew Mendoza in the seventh and an RBI single by Ian Yetsko in the eighth pushed the lead to three. Three runs for High Point in the ninth inning rounded out the scoring.

Sandberg registered a no-decision after allowing an unearned run on three hits across five and two-thirds innings pitched, walking and striking out four each. Casad (1-1) was credited with the win after giving up one run on five hits over six innings pitched, striking out two. Brad Case (2-1) suffered the loss, surrendering an unearned run in one-third of an inning along with a walk.

Cody Thomas led the way at the plate with a single, a double and a run scored for the Flock.

The Ducks and Rockers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Quackers, courtesy of Romeo's Fuel. It's a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark. Prior to the game, fans will be able to enjoy a Catch on the Field from 12:40 until 1:00. After the game, fans are invited back down to the field for Kids Run the Bases. Left-hander Juan Hillman (2-2, 6.45) toes the rubber for the Ducks against a Rockers starter to be determined.

