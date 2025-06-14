Hill Dominates Stormers

June 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Jamison Hill became the first opposing starting pitcher in 359 days to reach double digits in strikeouts.

He did it in dominating fashion.

Hill yielded only three singles in six shutout innings as the Charleston Dirty Birds flew past the Lancaster Stormers, 10-1, in the middle game of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

Hill (2-4) walked three over his six innings. He stared down his only problematic situation in the third when the Stormers loaded the bases with two outs as Alex Isola fouled out to first base.

Lancaster's first two singles of the night were dribblers to third by Danny Amaral and Blake Mayberry. Mason Martin added a liner off the right field wall in the sixth, but he was thrown out attempting to stretch it into a double.

Keylan Killgore (1-4) threw away a leadoff grounder by James Nelson, opening the way to a three-run Charleston first inning. Benjamin Blackwell followed with a double to the gap in left center to score the run. Blackwell would steal third and score on a wild throw by Isola. Zach Daniels added a two-out solo homer for the 3-0 Charleston lead.

Another Lancaster miscue led to a four-fun fourth inning. With one out, Jonathan Soto rolled a grounder just to the right of shortstop Yeison Coca. Coca failed to handle the play cleanly, giving the Dirty Birds a second baserunner. Killgore struck out Demetrius Moorer for the second out of the inning, but he could not find his way out of danger entirely. Nelson walked, and Blackwell emptied the bases with a triple to deep right. He would score on Alsander Womack's single to left.

Six of the seven runs off Killgore were unearned.

Lancaster finally scored in the seventh, taking advantage of wildness from Manuel Alvarez, whose first pitch hit Andrew Semo in the top of the helmet. Three more walks followed to force home the run.

Any hopes for a rally were dashed when Travis Demeritte hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Lancaster sends Noah Bremer (3-1) to the mound on Sunday afternoon against right-hander Luis Moreno (0-0). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 2:59 for the action.

NOTES: The Stormers have scored 85 runs in six wins and 11 runs in six losses over the last 12 games...Spencer Johnston of Southern Maryland was the last opposing pitcher to fan 10...It occurred at Regency Furniture Stadium, June 20, 2024...Martin extended his hitting streak to nine games with his single in the sixth.







Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.