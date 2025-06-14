Revs Come from Behind in Eighth, Increase First Place Lead

June 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, Pa.: The York Revolution clawed back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth, downing the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 3-2 on Friday evening at WellSpan Park to open a six-game homestand. The Revs improve to 29-14 with their fourth consecutive win, increasing their first place lead to a season-high six games in the North Division with 20 to play in the season's first half.

J.C. Ramirez gave the Revs an outstanding effort on the mound, tossing five innings of scoreless ball on just three hits. He walked one, struck out two, and rolled a pair of double play grounders throwing just 63 pitches, 47 of which were strikes.

York led 1-0 as Jeffrey Wehler drilled a solo homer to left center in the bottom of the fourth for his seventh of the year, tying for the team lead.

Wehler's homer was the only damage done to Gastonia starter Duane Underwood Jr who held York to five hits in six innings, striking out five without a walk.

Gastonia went ahead in the sixth on solo homers by Dalton Guthrie and Brian O'Grady, both coming off reliever Dallas Woolfolk who returned to make his first appearance in nine days.

The Ghost Peppers threatened to increase their lead in the seventh, setting the table with a hit by pitch and a walk from Revs reliever Hunter Dula, but catcher William Simoneit nailed Eric De La Rosa attempting to steal third for a key first out. With two aboard, Dula coaxed a fly out from Guthrie, and Noah Denoyer entered to strike out Cole Roederer, stranding two in scoring position.

Denoyer (3-0) returned for a scoreless eighth, helped by the Revs' third ground ball double play turned of the night.

York had threatened in the bottom of the seventh before leaving runners at the corners, but the Revs came through in the clutch an inning later.

Frankie Tostado (12-game hitting streak) ripped a one-out single to right to get things started in the eighth, and the Revs eventually loaded the bases with two outs against righty Ariel Hernandez after Brandon Lewis was hit by a pitch and Jaylin Davis worked a walk. Closer Nick Snyder entered in search of a four-out save and got ahead of Bubba Alleyne but plunked the Revs' center fielder in the foot with an 0-2 slider, forcing Tostado home with the tying run. Simoneit took a four-pitch walk to bring home Wehler with the go-ahead run as York nabbed its 14th come-from-behind victory of the year and its eighth win decided in the final at-bat.

Cam Robinson yielded a one-out double to De La Rosa and issued a two-out walk before retiring Guthrie on a fly out to right field, stranding runners at the corners while securing his league-leading 10th save of the year.

Notes: There were a combined seven hit batters in the game including four Revs hitters; it marked the eighth time in franchise history the Revs had reached four times or more on hit by pitches and the first time since they tied a record with five on July 4, 2023 vs Charleston. The 29-14 record is the Revs' best through 43 games in franchise history, three games ahead of the 2016 and 2024 squads. Tostado's 12-game hitting streak is the longest by a Revs batter this season; his two hits give him a league-leading 60 hits on the year. Rookie outfielder Blake McRae picked up his first career hit on a bunt single in the fifth. York pitching owns a 1.25 ERA on the current four-game winning streak, having allowed a total of five runs in the four games. The Revs are 4-0 against the Ghost Peppers this season. The Revs improve to 5-11 when trailing after six innings and earn their third win when down after seven.

Roster Move: The Revs signed 26-year-old infielder Jeremy Arocho prior to Friday's game. The switch hitter debuted at second base and singled in his first at-bat while stealing second base. A native of Glen Burnie, MD, Arocho has played in the Dodgers, Angels, and Astros organizations reaching the Triple-A level. York released rookie infielder Justin Acal to open a roster spot.

Up Next: York hosts Gastonia on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with RHP Wes Scott (2-3, 3.97) facing Peppers righty Matt Hartman (0-0, 3.00). The night features Postgame Fireworks presented by Explore York and the Explore York Makers Fair. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.