Revs Shut out Boxcars, Completing Sweep

June 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Hagerstown, Md.): Six pitchers combined to toss a four-hit shutout as the York Revolution completed a series sweep with a 6-0 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Thursday night at Meritus Park.

York led 1-0 until erupting for five runs in the ninth to put the game away. The Revs complete a 5-1 road trip as they improve to 28-14 on the season, maintaining a five-game lead for first place in the North Division with 21 to play in the season's first half.

Revs starter Foster Pace battled to take care of the first 3.1 innings before exiting due to feeling under the weather as lefty Ian Churchill tossed the final two outs of the fourth inning.

After signing earlier in the day, right hander Chris Vallimont, a key member of last year's Atlantic League championship team, made his Revs season debut, stranding two runners in a scoreless fifth before working a 1-2-3 sixth.

York took the lead in the sixth inning, manufacturing the game's first run. Bubba Alleyne led off with an infield single to start the inning and Blake McRae advanced Alleyne with a sacrifice bunt. Jalen Miller beat out his own infield single to move Alleyne to third, and Marty Costes drove a sac fly to left field, plating Alleyne for a 1-0 lead.

It remained that way until the Revs put together their biggest ninth inning of the season. After loading the bases on walks to Brandon Lewis and William Simoneit around a Jaylin Davis single, Alleyne lined a sac fly to center to bring home Lewis with an insurance run as the lead doubled to 2-0. The Revs were far from finished as Miller lined a two-out, two-run single to center, and Frankie Tostado ripped a two-run single through the right side to cap the rally.

Cam Robinson struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to close it out, following Noah Denoyer and Mauricio Llovera who worked 1-2-3 innings in the seventh and eighth, respectively. Combined with Vallimont (1-0) who picked up the victory, the Revs set down the final 13 Boxcar batters of the game.

Hagerstown righty David Richardson (1-6) suffered the loss despite limiting the Revs to one run on five hits in seven innings, throwing just 68 pitches.

Notes: Costes and Tostado extended hitting streaks to 11 consecutive games, matching a Revs season-best (Miller). Jeffrey Wehler saw his 10-game hitting streak come to a close. The shutout win is the second of the year for the Revs; it is their first nine-inning shutout since September 7, 2024 in a 1-0 win vs Lancaster, a game won by Vallimont as a starter. It was their first nine-inning road shutout since July 28, 2024 at Hagerstown. The Revs notched their fifth sweep of the year, their fourth on the road, their fourth in-a-row vs Hagerstown, and their third at Meritus Park. York improves to 14-1 against Hagerstown on the season, setting a new franchise record for consecutive wins vs one opponent with 13, surpassing their mark of 12 in-a-row set against the Boxcars last season. The Revs have won nine of their last 12 and 13 of 17, as their 28-14 mark is two games ahead of the 2016 team and three games ahead of last year's squad for the best record through 42 games in Revs history.

Up Next: The Revs return home to open a six-game homestand on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as they host the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. RHP J.C. Ramirez (0-0) matches up with righty Duane Underwood Jr (3-1) in the opener.







