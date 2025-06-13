High Point Rockers Make Game Time Change for DH

*** HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have announced that their doubleheader with the Staten Island FerryHawks on Wednesday, June 18 at Truist Point will start one hour earlier than previously announced. Originally scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. start, the first game of the twinbill will start at 5:00 p.m. with the second game to follow. Both games will be seven innings.

With the earlier start time, the Rockers will open the gates at Truist Point at 4:30 p.m.

The Rockers currently own the best record in the Atlantic League at 30-12 and they hold an eight-game lead over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. In addition, this year's Rockers team has reached the 30-win mark faster than any other team in club history.







