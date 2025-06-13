Rockers Stymie Ducks Offense in Series Opener

June 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 3-1 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning on Ronaldo Flores' two-out RBI single against High Point starting pitcher Kent Emanuel. The Rockers tied the game at one apiece in the second courtesy of a run-scoring base hit off the bat of Aidan Brewer.

High Point took their first lead of the evening at 3-1 in the third by way of by way of a two-run double produced by Max Viera. Long Island's bullpen quartet of Ryan Langford, Bernardo Flores, Mark Washington and Tim Melville kept the Flock within striking distance with five scoreless innings, but the offense had no answer after the first frame as they were held to just six hits overall in the ballgame.

Emanuel (6-0) was the winning pitcher after firing seven innings after allowing just one run on six hits to go along with seven strikeouts. Beede (0-1) was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs on four hits across four innings on the mound, walking two and striking out four. Kyle Halbohn retired all four batters he faced in relief, striking out three to notch his third save of the season.

Flores had one of the six hits on the night for Long Island along with an RBI and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games overall, while River Town singled, scored a run and drew a free pass as the outfielder has now reached base safely in 11 straight contests.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their three-games series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by SCOPE Education Services. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark, and one lucky fan will win 40,000 Breeze Points, enough for two roundtrip tickets, from MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (1-1, 5.68) takes the mound for the Ducks against Rockers righty Cooper Casad (0-1, 6.00).

