Bullpen Brilliance Preserves Ducks Win over Hagerstown

August 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 5-3 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,250 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks struck for three runs in the second inning off Flying Boxcars starter Quinton Martinez on Cody Thomas' RBI double to left-center field, a passed ball that scored Thomas and an RBI single to left by Kole Kaler. Hagerstown got on the scoreboard in the third with a two-out RBI double to center by Aaron Takacs off Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg. The Ducks got the run back though in the bottom of the frame on Seth Beer's RBI single to center, making it a 4-1 game.

Thomas extended Long Island's lead to four in the fourth with a towering solo home run to right field. Takacs' two-out, two-run triple to center in the fifth closed the gap to 5-3, but the Flying Boxcars would get no closer.

Sandberg (5-3) earned the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out seven. Martinez (1-3) took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits and a walk in six innings with seven strikeouts. Michael Reed picked up his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two.

Thomas led the Ducks offense with two extra-base hits, two RBIs and two runs. The Ducks bullpen combined to pitch four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out seven.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game set on Saturday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks 25th Anniversary Team Card Sets, courtesy of Coca-Cola. It's also a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark. Prior to the game, fans will be able to enjoy a Catch on the Field from 4:10 until 4:30. After the game, fans are invited back down to the field for Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Jonah Dipoto (3-3, 3.22) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Julian Minaya (0-7, 6.24).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 718 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.