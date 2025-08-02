Stormers Routed By Hawks

August 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The game was closer than the final score would indicate.

Pablo "Kung Fu Panda" Sandoval belted a grand slam in a five-run ninth inning on Saturday evening to put the game out of reach as the Staten Island FerryHawks took their second straight at Penn Medicine Park, 11-2.

The night had also started with a bang for Staten Island. Vaun Brown reached on a slow bounder up the first base line that Nick Ward could not handle. Eddy Diaz followed with a double into the left field corner, and Mark Contreras unloaded a two-run homer to right for a 3-0 lead off Max Green (4-6) before the lefty could record an out.

Green settled down, but the Stormers could not register a big hit to get back in the game. Joseph Carpenter singled home a run in the third, and Mason Martin did likewise in the fourth, but the Stormers would leave nine runners on base in the first five innings (13 for the game), never quite catching up.

A homer by Drew Maggi in the fourth and consecutive doubles by Matt Scheffler and Tyler Dearden in the fifth built the lead to 5-2. Jackson Rees and Billy Sullivan pitched a scoreless inning apiece to maintain the short deficit.

A.J. Alexy ran into trouble in the eighth, allowing a run on a bloop single by Alberto Osuna. He pulled out of that inning on a liner to short and a strikeout as the FerryHawks left the bases loaded.

He was not as fortunate the next inning. The right-hander loaded the bases on a hit batter and two walks before Sandoval's drive to right stretched the lead to 10-2.

Lancaster will send Noah Skirrow (10-3) to the hill on Sunday at 2:00. Staten Island will counter with Ofelky Peralta (0-1). Fans may follow the action on Blue Ridge 11 and FloBseball.

NOTES: Nick Ward lost a hitting streak at nine games...Alex Isola extended his to seven...Martin drove in his 20th run in 14 games against Staten Island in 2025...Joe Campagna tied a franchise record, being hit by a pitch twice...Lancaster slipped out of first place for the first time since July 16.

Subject: SI 11, Lan 2 (box)

Game Date: 08/02/2025

Staten Island Ferry Hawks 11 AT Lancaster Stormers 2

YTD YTD

Staten Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Brown, V LF 6 1 2 0 .400 Ward, N 3B 3 1 0 0 .311

Diaz, E 2B 6 1 2 2 .318 Martin, M RF 4 0 1 1 .318

Contreras, M CF 5 1 1 2 .290 Carpenter, J 1B 4 0 2 1 .269

Scheffler, M C 4 2 2 0 .330 Lucky, N CF 5 0 1 0 .287

Dearden, T DH 4 1 1 1 .256 Campagna, J DH 3 0 0 0 .248

Martorano, B RF 3 2 0 0 .278 Isola, A C 5 0 1 0 .256

Sandoval, P 3B 5 1 2 4 .233 Alexander, E LF 3 0 1 0 .243

Maggi, D 1B 2 1 2 1 .261 Coca, Y SS 4 1 0 0 .244

Osuna, A 1B 2 0 1 1 .275 Schield, S 2B 3 0 0 0 .250

Rodriguez, C SS 4 1 2 0 .297

41 11 15 11 34 2 6 2

Staten Island 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 5 - 11 15 2

Lancaster 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 6 1

2B--Brown, V LF (4), Diaz, E 2B (17), Scheffler, M C (16), Dearden, T DH

(2), Alexander, E LF (4). HR--Contreras, M CF (11), Sandoval, P 3B (9),

Maggi, D 1B (6). RBI--Diaz, E 2B 2 (39), Contreras, M CF 2 (71), Dearden,

T DH (8), Sandoval, P 3B 4 (47), Maggi, D 1B (21), Osuna, A 1B (15),

TOTALS 11 (0), Martin, M RF (63), Carpenter, J 1B (43), TOTALS 2 (0).

HP--Scheffler, M C (5), Campagna, J DH 2 (11). SB--Martin, M RF (12),

Carpenter, J 1B (10). CS--Contreras, M CF (4). E--Brown, V LF (1),

Rodriguez, C SS (6), Ward, N 3B (8).

LOB--Staten Island 10, Lancaster 13. DP--S. Schield(2B) - Y. Coca(SS) - J.

Carpenter(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Staten Island

Scott, W 4.0 3 2 1 4 5 0 4.98

Reitz, M (W,1-3) 3.0 2 0 0 2 1 0 5.82

Meeker, J 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3.91

Kubo, T 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 8.08

9 6 2 1 6 7 0

Lancaster

Green, M (L,4-6) 5.0 10 5 5 0 3 2 6.21

Rees, J 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 2.72

Sullivan, B 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 5.75

Alexy, A 1.1 3 6 6 5 2 1 10.80

Johnson, K 0.2 2 0 0 0 1 0 4.95

9 15 11 11 6 10 3

WP--Alexy, A (8). HB--Scott, W (7), Reitz, M (2), Alexy, A (8). SO--Brown,

V, Diaz, E, Contreras, M 2, Scheffler, M, Sandoval, P 2, Osuna, A,

Rodriguez, C 2, Martin, M, Lucky, N, Campagna, J, Isola, A 2, Coca, Y,

Schield, S. BB--Contreras, M, Dearden, T, Martorano, B 2, Osuna, A,

Rodriguez, C, Ward, N 2, Martin, M, Carpenter, J, Alexander, E, Schield, S.

BF--Scott, W 21 (125), Reitz, M 14 (97), Meeker, J 3 (102), Kubo, T 4

(249), Green, M 25 (267), Rees, J 3 (196), Sullivan, B 3 (72), Alexy, A 13

(195), Johnson, K 4 (85). P-S--Scott, W 95-50, Reitz, M 56-33, Meeker, J

11-9, Kubo, T 18-12, Green, M 95-69, Rees, J 15-10, Sullivan, B 14-8,

Alexy, A 55-24, Johnson, K 18-12.

T--3:09. A--6388

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Steven Hart, Field Umpire #1 - Bill Rush, Field Umpire #3 - Jason Smith







