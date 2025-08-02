Revs Enjoy Record Night on Mound with 20 Strikeouts in Saturday's Victory

August 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, WV: The York Revolution enjoyed a record setting night from its pitching staff as six hurlers combined to strike out 20 Charleston Dirty Birds in a 7-2 victory at GoMart Ballpark on Saturday evening.

The Revs set a new single-game franchise record for a nine-inning contest, surpassing the previous mark of 18 strikeouts set on May 11, 2024 vs Gastonia and again just 17 games earlier on July 15, 2025 vs High Point. They eclipse the 20 strikeout mark for the second time in a game in franchise history with the only other time occurring in a 13-inning victory vs New Britain in 2016 when they struck out a league record 24 batters.

After being stifled offensively in a 2-1 loss the night before, York jumped ahead with two runs in the top of the first. Jeremy Arocho got things started with a leadoff walk and stole second, prompting an errant throw from Dirty Birds catcher Joe DeLuca as Arocho advanced to third. Jalen Miller opened the scoring with an RBI double to left center, and after advancing to third on Frankie Tostado's liner to right, raced home when shortstop Joseph Rosa lackadaisically threw the ball past pitcher Jamison Hill following a routine pop out for the second out. The second error of the inning helped the Revs to a 2-0 lead.

York starter Tyler Palm flirted with his own bit of history, striking out six consecutive batters in the first and second innings. It was the longest strikeout streak by a Revs pitcher since Nick Raquet set a club record with seven consecutive strikeouts in the 2023 home opener, and it would have set a club record to begin a game had it not followed a leadoff walk.

Tostado clobbered a 1-2 curveball from Hill (2-10) over the right field wall for a solo homer with two outs in the third. His 11th homer and league-leading 60th extra-base hit, already seventh most in a season in club history, increased the lead to 3-0 as he also extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games.

DeLuca busted up Palm's strikeout string with a leadoff homer to left center in the bottom of the third, but Palm struck out two more in the inning, tying a career-high set in 2019 as a Minnesota Twins prospect with eight punch outs by the end of the third. His only other out in the first three innings came courtesy of catcher Chris Williams who threw out Demetrius Moorer attempting to steal for the second consecutive night following an infield single.

Williams came through at the dish in the top of the fourth, rocketing a two-out RBI double over the head of left fielder James Nelson for his first Revs hit, increasing the lead to 4-1. William Simoneit scored all the way from first base after working a big walk to keep the inning alive.

Palm finished four innings before handing it over to the Revs bullpen as all five relievers logged at least two strikeouts en route to the club record of 20.

Ethan Firoved (1-0) picked up his first pro victory working out of a jam in the fifth. Nelson's one-out RBI single cut the lead to 4-2 and a wild pitch had two in scoring position, but Firoved struck out Chad Sedio and three-hole hitter Keon Barnum to keep the Revs in front, striking out the side in the inning.

Ian Churchill retired Moorer on a fly out to shallow center to escape a bases loaded jam in the sixth, submitting his 11th consecutive scoreless outing, a new season best by a Revs reliever.

Brendan Cellucci handled a 1-2-3 seventh with a pair of strike outs.

York padded the lead with three runs in the eighth. Miller sparked the rally with his second double of the night on a shot down the third base line and stole third. After Tostado was hit by a pitch, Brandon Lewis lined an RBI single to left to go up 5-2. Bubba Alleyne later beat out an attempted double play turn for an RBI fielder's choice plating pinch-runner Ryan Higgins. Alleyne stole second, drawing an errant throw from DeLuca which allowed Lewis to score from third as the lead grew to 7-2.

Nick Mikolajchak whiffed two in a scoreless eighth, and Cam Robinson struck out the side in the ninth to notch the sixth 20-strikeout effort by a team in league history and first since July 8, 2018 when Somerset struck out 20 Road Warriors in a 14-inning game. The total is tied for the third-highest in a game in league history and is the second-highest in a nine-inning game, as it marked the first 20-strikeout effort in a nine-inning game since Long Island fanned 20 Camden Riversharks on August 9, 2015.

The Revs go for a series win on Sunday at 3:04 p.m. as RHP Alex Sanabia (0-0, 4.00) gets the ball opposite righty Eddy Demurias (2-3, 5.40). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 2:45 p.m.

Notes: The second and third hitters in Charleston's order combined to strike out all nine times at-bat as Sedio went down on strikes five times including the game's final out, and Barnum went down four times.







