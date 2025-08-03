Revs Drop Rubber Match in Charleston

August 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution dropped their weekend rubber match to the Charleston Dirty Birds, 13-2 on Sunday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark.

Charleston jumped out to a big lead early as Revs starter Alex Sanabia escaped a bases loaded jam in the first inning, striking out Alsander Womack, but was not so fortunate in the second.

Attempting to escape another jam, Sanabia broke Chad Sedio's bat in half but a looper landed in right-center for a two-out, two-run single to open the scoring. Keon Barnum delivered a gut punch with a line drive two-run homer to right center as it was suddenly 4-0.

York got on the board in the third as Jeremy Arocho reached on a lackadaisical throw from third baseman James Nelson resulting in an error that kept the inning alive. Jalen Miller took advantage, roping an RBI double to deep left to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Charleston answered with another four-spot in the third and took advantage of a pair of misplays to do so. With one out, Womack reached second on an error by left fielder Ryan Higgins who lost sight of a fly ball in the sun, and Travis Demeritte capitalized with an RBI double to right center, his second two-base hit in as many at-bats. Joe DeLuca followed with his own RBI double to right, and another run scored on a throwing error by Jeffrey Wehler on a grounder to short. Before the inning could end, Sanabia was dinged for a balk plating Demetrius Moorer as the Revs found themselves in an 8-1 hole.

Birds starter Eddy Demurias (3-3) worked 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth, and earned the win limiting York to just two hits and an unearned run in five frames.

York scored again in the top of the sixth as Higgins worked a walk and Shayne Fontana doubled to right, setting up William Simoneit for an RBI groundout to make it 8-2.

Charleston got that run back in the bottom of the sixth as Sedio connected on a solo homer to right center against Jordan Morales who had logged scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth.

Frustrations bubbled over in the top of the seventh. York had a threat following Bubba Alleyne's single and a pair of steals, and Jeremy Arocho's two-out walk. Miller took exception to a called second strike and nearly lashed an extra-base hit that went foul down the left field line. After a swinging third strike to end the inning, Miller was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Andy McPherson.

Charleston put the game away in the bottom of the seventh as Nelson drove his league-leading 26th home run, a grand slam to left to provide the final margin. That came off reliever Alex Bustamante who had stayed in after recording the final two outs in the previous inning, and had allowed just three runs in his previous five appearances.

Brandon Lewis moved from first base to the mound in the bottom of the eighth, featuring his knuckleball in a scoreless frame to close it out on the hill for the Revs.

York returns home to open a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Long Island Ducks. RHP Foster Pace (8-3, 5.34) faces Tim Melville (4-1, 4.33) in the opener. It is the Pink Out Game presented by Pink Power with the Pink Power Hat Auction. It is also Circus Night and a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.