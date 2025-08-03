Dirty Birds Crush York 13-2 to Win Series

Charleston, WV - Charleston erupted for 13 runs on 14 hits to rout the York Revolution in Sunday's rubber match, taking the series 2-1 at GoMart Ballpark.

Offensive Explosion:

James Nelson blasted his 26th HR and Second Grand Slam, plus drove in 4 RBI, pacing Charleston's offense.

Chad Sedio went 4-for-5 with a HR (14) and 3 RBI.

Keon Barnum added a 2-run HR (10), while Joe DeLuca reached 4 times (2 BB, 2-for-2).

Charleston scored 4 in the 2nd, 4 in the 3rd, and another 4 in the 7th, burying York early.

Pitching Dominance:

Eddy Demurias (W, 3-3): 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 4 K

Four relievers combined for 4 scoreless innings, fanning 9.

Key Stats:

Charleston: 13 R, 14 H, 11 RBI

Nelson: HR (26), 4 RBI (62), SB (33)

Sedio: HR (14), 3 RBI (41), 4 H (4th time this year)

harleston bullpen: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 K

Series Recap vs York (Aug 1-3):

Game 1: Charleston 2-1 (Lebron W, Barnum HR)

Game 2: York 7-2 (20 Charleston Ks)

Game 3: Charleston 13-2 (Nelson 4 RBI, Sedio 4 H)

Charleston outscored York 27-10 in the series and has now won 4 of their last 6.







