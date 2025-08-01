Lebron Shines to Lead Charleston Victorious against York 2-1 in Pitcher's Duel

August 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - Charleston opened their series with York behind a dominant outing from David Lebron, who tossed eight innings of one-run ball to lead the Dirty Birds to a 2-1 victory at GoMart Ballpark.

Game Summary:

The Dirty Birds struck in the 4th inning, highlighted by Keon Barnum's solo HR (9)

York's only run came in the 5th on a William Simoneit RBI double.

Closer Lance Lusk worked a two-walk but scoreless 9th for his 3rd save.

Charleston Highlights:

Keon Barnum: HR (9), RBI (22), BB

Alan Alonso: 1-for-3, 2B (3), R, BB, SB (3)

James Nelson: 1-for-3, BB, SB (32)

Dirty Birds Pen: Lusk (S, 3) struck out 2 in the 9th to seal the win

Pitching Recap:

David Lebron (W, 7-1): 8.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K - ERA down to 3.35.

Lance Lusk (S, 3): 1.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 K, stranded tying run.

York's Kevin Miranda (L, 2-1): 4.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 K.

Key Notes:

Charleston stole 2 more bases (Nelson 32, Alonso 3).

Barnum's homer was his 3rd in 3 games, continuing his homerun streak.

Lebron has now allowed 2 ER or fewer in 5 of his last 7 starts.







Atlantic League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.