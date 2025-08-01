King of the Hill(man) Shuts Down Hagerstown

August 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 6-3 on Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks took a 2-0 first inning lead on Seth Beer's RBI single to center field and a wild pitch by Flying Boxcars starter Jack Weisenburger that scored Ivan Castillo. It stayed the way until the sixth when Castillo lined a two-run home run to right field, doubling the Ducks advantage to four.

Long Island tacked on two more runs in the seventh, courtesy of Chris Roller's sacrifice fly to left field and an RBI single to center by River Town. Hagerstown rallied for three runs in the ninth on an RBI single to left by Gary Mattis and a two-run double to right by Bryce Cannon, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

That was more than enough for Ducks starter Juan Hillman (7-4) to earn the win. The southpaw tossed a season-high seven and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out a season-best eight batters. Weisenburger (1-4) took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks in six innings with eight strikeouts as well. Michael Reed picked up his second save after recording the final two outs of the game.

Town led the Ducks offense with three hits, an RBI and two runs. Castillo drove in two runs and scored twice as well.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by PSEG Long Island. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark, and one lucky fan will win 40,000 Breeze Points, enough for two roundtrip tickets, from MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (4-3, 4.01) takes the mound for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars lefty Quinton Martinez (1-2, 5.29).

