Southern Maryland Scores Late to Win 7-6 over Gastonia

August 1, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs opened their home weekend series against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers with a 7-6 victory.

Gastonia opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. But the Crabs answered back in the bottom of the frame when Jackson Loftin smoked his 10th home run of the season on the first pitch of the inning.

The Ghost Peppers then took a 4-1 lead after scoring a pair in the fourth and one in the fifth. Southern Maryland then exploded for a four-run fifth inning to take the lead. After Ryan McCarthy reach on a dropped third strike that was ruled a passed ball, Jackson Loftin roped a double into the corner. With runners at second and third, Zach Racusin grounded out but brought McCarthy across to make it 4-2. Next up it was Ethan Wilson who reached with an RBI single, scoring Loftin from third to bring to just one for Gastonia.

Southern Maryland tied it at 4-4 when Dondrei Hubbard smacked a double to left field which brought Wilson in. Following a two-out pitching change, Brett Barrera single in Hubbard to take a 5-4 lead.

Gastonia tied the ballgame, though, with a run in the sixth.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Southern Maryland loaded the bases. With two outs, Ethan Wilson slapped a single to left field that scored Pearce Howard and McCarthy to give the Blue Crabs a 7-5 lead.

Despite Eric De La Rosa hitting a solo blast in the ninth against Andre Scrubb, the Blue Crabs closer shut the door on a series opening victory over the Ghost Peppers.

Shawn Semple was fantastic once again, tossing seven strong innings, allowing just three earned runs with fanning out eight batters. Brandon McCabe, who tossed a scoreless frame in the eight earns the win and improves to 3-0 on the season as Scrubb picks up his 11th save of the year.

The Crabs improve 46-38 overall and 10-11 in the second half. They will face Gastonia in game two of the series on Saturday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.







