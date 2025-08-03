Southern Maryland Falls in Series Finale 6-1

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs dropped Sunday's rubber match by a final score of 6-1.

The Blue Crabs took an early lead in the second inning after Jamari Baylor reached with a fielder's choice. He advanced to second on an error by Justin Wylie and was plated on a Giovanni Digiacomo RBI triple to give the Crabs a 1-0 lead.

Gastonia stormed back, scoring one in the third and fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. The Ghost Peppers added on with a three-run seventh making it 5-1 before tacking on an insurance run in the eighth to extend their lead to 6-1.

Southern Maryland struggled offensively. Despite their nine hits, the Crabs left 11 men on base. Connor Overton was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits through 6.2 innings. The former major leaguer struck out a season-high 10 batters and did not issue a walk in Sunday's ballgame.

Brandon McCabe and Daulton Ross both pitched in relief.

Southern Maryland falls to 46-40 overall and 10-13 in the second half. The Crabs will hit the road on Tuesday to begin a six-game road series against the High Point Rockers at Truist Point.







