Dickerson, Rockers Stop Lexington

August 3, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Alex Dickerson hit two home runs, collected four hits and drove in four runs as the High Point Rockers won the series finale from the Lexington Legends 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

Dickerson hit a solo homer in the fifth inning and added a two-run shot in the top of the ninth to lead the Rockers offense that finished the day with 13 hits.

The Rockers improved to 13-11 in the second half, 2.5 games behind South Division-leading Lexington at 15-8. High Point, at 54-33 for the season, continues to hold the best overall record in the Atlantic League.

Ben Aklinski staked the Rockers to a 1-0 with a first inning home run, his fourth of the series and his seventh in the last 12 games.

The Rockers grew the lead to 2-0 in the third when Luis Gonzalez singled with one out, stole second and moved to third on an errant throw by catcher Jerry Huntzinger. Aklinski grounded to short and Andy Atwood was credited with an error that allowed Gonzalez to score from third.

The Legends loaded the bases in the bottom of the third against High Point starter Ben Wereski. Wereski then struck out Xane Washington and Brady Whalen grounded back to the mound as Wereski tossed to catcher Chris Brady for the force out at home. Wereski then escaped unscathed by striking out Curtis Terry looking for the third out.

The Rockers then loaded the bases against Lexington starter Ben Ferrer (L, 2-3) on three consecutive singles by Dickerson, Max Viera and D.J. Burt. Carlos Amezquita hit a slow chopper to third and Brady Whalen was unable to make the throw as Dickerson scored for a 3-0 High Point lead.

Dickerson's 11th homer of the season, a solo shot off Ferrer in the top of the fifth, pushed the Rockers to a 4-0 lead.

Lexington reached the scoreboard in the fifth when Garret Pike drew a walk and scored on a double by E.J. Cumbo, sliding under the tag from Brady. Whalen then blooped a single to left that scored Cumbo to make it a 4-2 game. Curtis Terry followed with a ground rule double to left, moving Whalen to third.

The Rockers then called on Scott Rouse (W, 1-1) out of the bullpen who struck out Pedro Gonzalez to end the threat and leave the Rockers with a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Drew Mendoza and Braxton Davidson led off the inning with back-to-back doubles to give the Rockers a 5-2 lead.

High Point added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth off reliever Christian Edwards when Mendoza singled and Dickerson added his second homer of the day to put the Rockers up 7-2. Viera then drew a walk, Davidson singled to center to move Viera to third, and Burt grounded into a 6-3 double play to score Viera for an 8-2 lead.

Atwood led off the ninth with a solo homer off Daniel Blair to account for the 9-3 final.

Dickerson on the day was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBI. Davidson added two hits including a double. Pedro Gonzalez led the Legends with a pair of hits.

Rouse earned the win with 2.1 innings of hitless relief with two strikeouts. Wereski struck out five in his 4.2 innings of work while allowing six hits and one walk.

The Rockers will travel back from Lexington following the game and prepare to open a six-game homestand with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Tuesday's first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point on Senior Citizen's Night as all Rocker fans 60 and over receive free admission by showing their ID at the box office.







Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.