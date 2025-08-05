Digiacomo Lifts Southern Maryland past Rockers Tuesday

August 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Southern Maryland's Giovanni Digiacomo hit a critical three-run homer and drove in four runs on the night to lead the Blue Crabs to a 5-1 win over the High Point Rockers on Tuesday night at Truist Point. The contest was the first of six scheduled games this week at Truist Point between the Rockers and Blue Crabs.

The Rockers fell to 54-34 overall and 13-12 in the second half of the Atlantic League's South Division. Southern Maryland is now 47-40 overall and 11-13 in the second half

Southern Maryland cracked the ice in the top of the fifth when Jamari Baylor and Pearce Howard singled off Rockers starter Erich Uelmen (L, 2-3). Digiacomo then lined a homer to right to put the Blue Crabs on top 3-0.

The Rockers scored their lone run in the fifth when Aidan Brewer singled, moved to second on a walk to Jack Conely, stole third and scored on a groundout by Luis Gonzalez.

The Blue Crabs added two more runs in the fifth, chasing Ulemen after opening the frame with consecutive hits from Ethan Wilson and Dondrei Hubbard. Brett Barrera then singled home Wilson for a 4-0 Southern Maryland lead. Gabe Klobosits came on for Uelmen and struck out Jamari Baylor and Pearce Howard before Digiacomo singled to plate Hubbard and leave the Crabs with a 5-1 advantage.

The Rockers bullpen kept the Blue Crabs in check as it did not allow a run over the final four innings. Klobosits struck out two in his one inning of work, Jake Keys fanned five in two innings and Win Scott struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.

SMD starter Jalen Miller (W, 7-4) struck out five and walked five over his 5.1 innings of work while yielding four hits.

Max Viera finished the night with two hits for the Rockers who were held to five hits on the night.

Game two of the six-series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Wednesday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send RHP Brandon Backman (2-2, 5.22) to the mound to face Southern Maryland RHP Shawn Semple (6-4, 3.53). Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers activated SS Aidan Brewer prior to the game while placing C Chris Brady on the inactive list.







Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.