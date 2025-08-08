High Point Rockers Split DH with Southern Maryland

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs split a doubleheader Friday at Truist Point. Southern Maryland won the first game 10-4, a contest that was suspended in the third inning on Thursday. In the regularly scheduled night caps, Rockers pitchers Jonah Scolaro and Jameson McGrane combined to shutout the Blue Crabs 4-0.

In the opener, SMD's Sam Dexter drove in five runs with a pair of triples to lead a 13-hit attack. Aidan Brewer and Alex Dickerson each belted a two-run homer for the Rockers and Ben Aklinski added a solo shot to account for all of High Point's runs in the opener.

In the nightcap, Scolaro spun six marvelous innings, scattering six hits over six innings while walking just one and striking out six. McGrane came on in the seventh and struck out two to preserve the win.

Dickerson had two of High Point's five hits in the nightcap including an RBI double in the first and another double in the fifth. Braxton Davidson doubled and scored on Aidan Brewer's BRI single in the fourth.

Rockers are now 56-35 overall and 15-13 in the second half while Southern Maryland is 48-42 and 12-15. Gastonia, at 17-11 in the second half, moved into first place in the South, a half-game in front of 16-11 Lexington.

Game five of the six-series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Saturday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send RHP Mike Devine (1-1, 5.54) to the mound to face Southern Maryland RHP Connor Overton (0-2, 4.07). Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.







