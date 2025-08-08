Morning Glory

August 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

A late night bus trip and early wakeup call did not phase the Lancaster Stormers.

Joseph Carpenter and Nick Lucky combined to drive in five runs, and the stingy Lancaster bullpen tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings as the Stormers defeated the host Staten Island FerryHawks, 8-4, in a special 10:30 AM series opener at SIUH Community Park.

With the win, the Stormers pulled to within one-half game of the division-leading Long Island Ducks, who play on Friday evening at Hagerstown.

FerryHawks starter Wes Scott (0-4, 4-7) cost himself with control issues. He loaded the bases in the first inning on two walks and a hit batter. Lucky picked up the first run with a ground single into left field. Alex Isola was also hit by a pitch to force a second run across.

After Eddy Diaz belted a solo homer to center off Luke McCollough in the bottom of the inning, the Stormers went back to work in the second. Slater Schield led off with a double, and Nick Ward followed with a walk. One out later, Carpenter located the gap in left center with a two-run double. He would steal third and score on a slow grounder to third by Lucky.

A triple by Lucky and sacrifice fly by Kevin Watson, Jr. stretched the lead to 6-1.

McCollough faded in the bottom of the fifth. The right-hander picked up the first out, but consecutive doubles by Drew Maggi and Cristhian Rodriguez cut the lead to 6-2. Kolby Johnson cleared a leaping Lucky with a single to left center, and Diaz brought home two with a double to the left field corner.

Kyle Johnson (3-0) took over and struck out Matt Scheffler to end the inning. Johnson, Phil Diehl, Jackson Rees and Scott Engler worked a scoreless inning apiece to nail down the win with the help of insurance runs knocked in by Isola on a ground out and by Carpenter on a single.

Lancaster will send Noah Skirrow (11-3) to the mound on Saturday evening against fellow right-hander Ofelky Peralta (0-2). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Lucky became the first Stormer since Gilberto Mejia in 2011 to produce seven triples in a season...Mejia had 10...Lucky has six RBI in the last three games...Diehl walked Kolby Johnson in the seventh, hit first walk since June 13...Carpenter's double was his 76th as a Stormer.







