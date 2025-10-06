Stormers Repeat as Ken Shepard Award

Published on October 6, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







For the second consecutive year, the Lancaster Stormers have been honored by the Atlantic League with the Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence.

The league honored the Stormers for their packed promotional schedule. According to one league executive, "they put together a full season of excellent promotions with great social media content to match."

As an individual night, playing as the Lebanon Bologna was specifically mentioned.

This full promotional schedule allowed the Stormers to an average attendance of over 4,000 for the third consecutive season.

From the Silver Stormers package on Tuesdays through the Friday concert series to Penn Medicine fireworks on Saturdays and Family Fun Days on Sundays, the Stormers had something for every day of the week.

In addition, the Stormers continued to welcome all elements of the Lancaster community from school spirits nights to Hispanic Heritage Night to senior nights and Pennsylvania Dutch Night. There was a night to honor the centennial of Lancaster's brief history hosting Negro League Baseball. Lebanon County Weekend was again a huge success both on and off the field. They honored youth athletes from a variety of sports other than baseball. There were also nights to honor Philadelphia, local restaurants and, yes, even princesses.

There were bobblehead giveaways, performances by Mutts Gone Nuts and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. The Stormers also had mid-season celebrations mirroring both Christmas and Halloween. `

"I am excited that our staff is being recognized once again with the Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence," said president and general manager Mike Reynolds. "Our team begins preparing early in the offseason to ensure that every guest leaves with unforgettable memories, every night of the week. I'm incredibly proud of the work our entire team puts in to make a Stormers game an experience you won't want to miss."

The award is named after 20-year baseball executive Ken Shepard, who served as the general manager of the Bridgeport Bluefish at the time of his death from cancer in 2014.

About the Lancaster Stormers The 2026 Lancaster Stormers will enter their 22nd year in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Home games are played at Penn Medicine Park in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania - voted Ballpark Digest's three -time Best Ballpark in MLB Partner League Baseball. For information, please call 717.509.HITS (4487) or visit www.lancasterstormers.com.







Atlantic League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.