High Point Rockers Win ALPB Player Transfer Award

Published on October 6, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Monday received the Atlantic League's Player Transfer Award for 2025 for having the greatest number of players moving forward to Major League Baseball organizations and foreign leagues.

The Rockers moved 10 player contracts during the 2025 season while the Long Island Ducks and Gastonia Ghost Peppers each had six player contracts selected.

Notable among High Point's transfers were right-handed pitcher Peter Solomon who joined the Chicago Cubs organization, and left-handed pitcher Jacob Edwards who was acquired by the Cincinnati Reds. Catcher Luke Napleton and first baseman Evan Edwards also had their contracts purchased mid-season.

A number of Rockers advanced to the Mexican League during the 2025 season including pitchers Kent Emanuel, Kyle Barraclough, Matt Solter and Tommy Doyle as well as outfielder Jordan Luplow. Rockers OF Luis Gonzalez was loaned to the Acereros de Monclova during the Mexican League playoffs before returning to High Point and helping lead the Rockers to the Atlantic League Championship Series.

The Rockers in 2025 completed their sixth consecutive winning season by winning the South Division in the first half and dispatching the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in a five-game South Division Championship Series. High Point advanced to its second League Championship Series before falling to the York Revolution.

Opening Day for the 2026 season is set for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 when the Rockers host Gastonia at Truist Point.







Atlantic League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.