Lexington Legends Win Atlantic League Promotion of the Year Award

Published on October 6, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that, as voted by their peers in the Atlantic League, they have been awarded the league's Promotion of the Year honor for 2025.

The Legends earned this accolade through two standout campaigns: the introduction of their Kentucky Bourbon Barrels AlterEgo (sponsored by Hartfield & Co.) and their milestone 25th Anniversary Season (presented by Lexington Clinic). These signature promotions captivated fans, created memorable experiences, and reinforced Lexington's identity as a hub of baseball, bourbon, and community pride.

"Winning this from our fellow Atlantic League clubs is especially gratifying," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "We set out this year to push creative boundaries and deepen our connection with fans, and these campaigns did exactly that. We are deeply grateful to Hartfield & Co. and Lexington Clinic for their partnership in helping us deliver something truly special."

Promotion highlights

Kentucky Bourbon Barrels AlterEgo (sponsored by Hartfield & Co.): A themed identity celebrating Kentucky's bourbon heritage, with specialty jerseys, merchandise, and game nights.

25th Anniversary Season (presented by Lexington Clinic): A yearlong tribute featuring reunion weekends, throwback festivities, and fan-driven events honoring the Legends' history as Lexington's longest-running professional team.

This award was part of the 2025 Atlantic League Postseason Awards, which recognize excellence across promotional, operations, and administrative categories.

2025 Atlantic League Postseason Awards - Front Office / Administrative Honors

Joe Klein Executive of the Year: Brady Salisbury, Gastonia Ghost Peppers

Ken Shepard Award for Promotional Excellence: Lancaster Stormers

Ray Cipperly Award for Grounds Operations Excellence: York Revolution

Promotion of the Year: Lexington Legends (Kentucky Bourbon Barrels / 25th Anniversary)

Mascot of the Year: Peppy, Gastonia Ghost Peppers

Ballpark of the Year: Meritus Park, Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

Outstanding Club Community Service Award: Charleston Dirty Birds

Outstanding Clubhouse Service Award: Long Island Ducks

The Lexington Legends extend heartfelt thanks to their fans, staff, and community partners for making 2025 a standout year. Special gratitude goes to Lexington Clinic and Hartfield & Co. for their support and belief in the vision.

