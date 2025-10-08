Lexington Legends' Brady Whalen Named to ALPB Postseason All-Star Team
Published on October 8, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that Utility player, Brady Whalen has been named to the 2025 Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team as the league's Designated Hitter.
A veteran presence in the lineup, Whalen's standout 2025 season solidified his reputation as one of the Atlantic League's most consistent offensive threats. In his ninth year of professional baseball and second season with the Legends, Whalen posted an impressive .331 batting average, ranking third in the league, while belting 26 home runs, good for fifth overall. His blend of power and speed earned him a spot in the Atlantic League's exclusive 20/20 club, highlighting his all-around impact at the plate and on the bases.
Originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016, Whalen brought veteran talent and steady production to the Legends' lineup throughout the 2025 season.
"Brady was the veteran voice of our offense all year," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "His approach and consistency are what sets him apart. This recognition is a testament to the incredible season he put together for himself."
Whalen's All-Star nod is part of the 2025 Atlantic League Postseason Awards, which recognize the league's top performers across all positions.
2025 Postseason All-Star Team
C: Matthew Scheffler, Staten Island FerryHawks
1B: Mason Martin, Lancaster Stormers
2B: Jalen Miller, York Revolution
SS: Joseph Rosa, Charleston Dirty Birds
3B: James Nelson, Charleston Dirty Birds
DH: Brady Whalen, Lexington Legends
OF: Ben Aklinski, High Point Rockers (unanimous)
OF: River Town, Long Island Ducks
OF: Justin Wylie, Gastonia Ghost Peppers
OF: Luis Gonzalez, High Point Rockers
SP: Noah Skirrow, Lancaster Stormers (unanimous)
Reliever: Scott Engler, Lancaster Stormers
Closer: Cam Robinson, York Revolution
Player of the Year: James Nelson, Charleston Dirty Birds
Pitcher of the Year: Noah Skirrow, Lancaster Stormers
Manager of the Year: Jamie Keefe, High Point Rockers
Defensive Player of the Year: Ben Aklinski, High Point Rockers
The Lexington Legends extend heartfelt thanks to their fans, staff, and community partners for making 2025 a standout year.
