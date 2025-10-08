Lexington Legends' Brady Whalen Named to ALPB Postseason All-Star Team

Published on October 8, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that Utility player, Brady Whalen has been named to the 2025 Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team as the league's Designated Hitter.

A veteran presence in the lineup, Whalen's standout 2025 season solidified his reputation as one of the Atlantic League's most consistent offensive threats. In his ninth year of professional baseball and second season with the Legends, Whalen posted an impressive .331 batting average, ranking third in the league, while belting 26 home runs, good for fifth overall. His blend of power and speed earned him a spot in the Atlantic League's exclusive 20/20 club, highlighting his all-around impact at the plate and on the bases.

Originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016, Whalen brought veteran talent and steady production to the Legends' lineup throughout the 2025 season.

"Brady was the veteran voice of our offense all year," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "His approach and consistency are what sets him apart. This recognition is a testament to the incredible season he put together for himself."

Whalen's All-Star nod is part of the 2025 Atlantic League Postseason Awards, which recognize the league's top performers across all positions.

2025 Postseason All-Star Team

C: Matthew Scheffler, Staten Island FerryHawks

1B: Mason Martin, Lancaster Stormers

2B: Jalen Miller, York Revolution

SS: Joseph Rosa, Charleston Dirty Birds

3B: James Nelson, Charleston Dirty Birds

DH: Brady Whalen, Lexington Legends

OF: Ben Aklinski, High Point Rockers (unanimous)

OF: River Town, Long Island Ducks

OF: Justin Wylie, Gastonia Ghost Peppers

OF: Luis Gonzalez, High Point Rockers

SP: Noah Skirrow, Lancaster Stormers (unanimous)

Reliever: Scott Engler, Lancaster Stormers

Closer: Cam Robinson, York Revolution

Player of the Year: James Nelson, Charleston Dirty Birds

Pitcher of the Year: Noah Skirrow, Lancaster Stormers

Manager of the Year: Jamie Keefe, High Point Rockers

Defensive Player of the Year: Ben Aklinski, High Point Rockers

The Lexington Legends extend heartfelt thanks to their fans, staff, and community partners for making 2025 a standout year.

Season Tickets & 2026 Schedule Now Available

The Legends are now accepting season ticket purchases for 2026, and the full 2026 schedule has been officially released. Don't miss your chance to secure your spot visit the Legends' website (www.lexingtonlegends.com) or contact the ticket office today.







Atlantic League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.