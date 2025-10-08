Dirty Birds Shortstop Joseph Rosa and Third Baseman James Nelson Named ALPB Postseason All-Stars

Charleston, WV - Dirty Birds' starting shortstop Joseph Rosa and third baseman James Nelson were named to the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball 2025 Postseason All-Star Team. Atlantic League coaches, managers, and executives vote on this award recognition of the best players at each position in the league this year.

Rosa started at shortstop for the Dirty Birds in 107 games in 2025. He committed only 10 errors with 369 total chances making his fielding percentage .973. The infielder also helped turn 43 double plays. He ended the season with a .274 batting average (fourth best on the team), 22 home runs, 71 RBI, and 14 stolen bases.

"Jospeh Rosa was all round the best shortstop in league this year," said Dirty Birds Field Manager PJ Phillips. "With his clutch hitting and amazing plays at shortstop, I'm glad he's getting the recognition he deserves."

Nelson played in 124 games (most in the league) as a third baseman, left fielder, or designated hitter for Charleston in 2025. He finished the year with 34 home runs (second most in the league), 53 stolen bases (third most in the league). Nelson is the first and only player in Atlantic League history to have a season with at least 30 home runs and at least 50 stolen bases. The right-handed hitter also had the seventh highest league batting average (.315), most hits in the league (158), the most total bases (288), the fifth best slugging percentage (.575). Defensively, Nelson played 107 games in the field and only committed eight errors. His fielding percentage was .962.

"Rosa and Nelson were consistently great throughout the entire season," said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds Owner and CEO. "These guys did a terrific job representing Charleston and our entire organization on and off the field."







