Dirty Birds' James Nelson Named Player of the Year

Published on October 10, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - Dirty Birds' slugger James Nelson was named the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Player of the Year. This marks the second consecutive year a Dirty Birds player has received this honor in the Atlantic League. Last year, Keon Barnum was the 2024 ALPB Player of the Year

On Wednesday, Nelson was announced as an Atlantic League Postseason All-Star, which was voted on by coaches, managers, and executives of the league. Those same voters elected Nelson to be the player who had the most impact on a game.

"I'm lucky to get a chance to manage a player and person like James Nelson. He plays hard and wants to be in the lineup every day," said PJ Phillips, Dirty Birds Field Manager. "When he's up to bat you just know he's going to do something special, which he did all season long for us."

Nelson made Atlantic Leage history as the first and only player to finish a season with at least 30 home runs and at least 50 stolen bases. He finished the season with 34 home runs (second most in the league), 53 stolen bases (third most in the league). Nelson played in 124 games as a third baseman, left fielder, or a designated hitter for Charleston in 2025. The leadoff hitter also had the seventh highest league batting average (.315), most hits in the league (158), the most total bases (288), the fifth best slugging percentage (.575). Defensively, Nelson was versatile playing both third base and left field for the Dirty Birds. He ended the year with only eight errors.

"'Mr. James' as my kids know him is one of the easiest players to root for. His worth ethic is unmatched, his smile is contagious, and his talent is simply amazing to watch in person," said Charleston Dirty Birds Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. "This is an amazing testament to James and our entire community for having back-to-back League MVPs."







Atlantic League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.