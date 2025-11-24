Dirty Birds, AARP WV Team up to Promote Greater Access and Mobility for Light the Night

Published on November 24, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - Building on lessons learned from the first two years of West Virginia's largest holiday light show, AARP West Virginia and the Charleston Dirty Birds are working together again this year to make it easier for people with mobility issues to enjoy the Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night, presented by Go-Mart. The team will have a golf cart on call every Monday through Thursday evening over the next six weeks to become an AARP Mobility-Mobile, and every Monday will be designated as Mobility Monday to focus on improved access.

"While our ballpark is handicapped accessible, we're learning every day how we can keep improving greater access through this amazing light show for all people," said Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea. "Our partnership with AARP brings to light, so to speak, new ideas each year make this special place more mobility friendly and more special for everyone."

"Every Monday through Thursday night we'll have a golf cart on call through our Guest Services location for people who might want to get a ride to places on the concourse and to get down to the field," said Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum. "We'd also encourage people of all ages to catch the train on the field to enjoy the lights surrounding them without having to walk the full path."

"Light the Night continues to be a destination attraction for the Capital City, drawing thousands of visitors and creating a significant economic impact for our community. AARP West Virginia is proud to support efforts that make this family holiday event even more accessible to people of all ages and abilities, including those facing mobility challenges," said Gaylene Miller, AARP West Virginia State Director. "Through initiatives like Mobility Mondays and the AARP Mobility-Mobile, we're working with the Charleston Dirty Birds to ensure everyone can navigate, explore, and enjoy their visit to GoMart Ballpark this holiday season."

The AARP West Virginia-Dirty Birds partnership is building on a pilot program in 2024 that included an examination of access issues by the University of Charleston's Master's Program in Occupational Therapy and led to benches on the on-field path through the light show. Mobility Mondays this year will encourage people attending Light the Night to share their mobility and access experiences with Dirty Birds staff on-site as well.







Atlantic League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.