Blue Crabs to Host Pastries with Pinch Presented by Make It Possible LLC on December 20th

Published on November 24, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Blue Crabs are set to host "Pastries with Pinch" Holiday Event Presented by Make It Possible LLC on Saturday December 20th. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs invite families to spend a holiday morning with the team's beloved mascot, Pinch!

"The holidays are a special time to gather with loved ones and create new memories heading into the new year," Blue Crabs General Manager Christian Heimall said. "We look forward to celebrating with our loved ones, and the Southern Maryland community, on December 20th."

Join us for a fun-filled holiday experience featuring:

Arts and crafts

Cookie decorating and delicious treats

Pictures with Santa

A special meet & greet and photos with Pinch

Dr. Amarilys Galloza Carrero with Make it Possible said "My work is guided by the belief that every person carries remarkable potential. With the right support, what once felt impossible becomes achievable. Partnering with the Blue Crabs allows us to bring that spirit of possibility into the community and create moments that uplift children and families."

Admission is $15 per family, while Clawsome Kids Club members get in FREE with their membership ID! It's the perfect way to start the holiday season with breakfast pastries, creative activities, and plenty of photo opportunities with Santa and Pinch.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the stadium on December 20th. For more information or to join the Clawsome Kids Club, visit www.bluecrabsbaseball.com/kidsclub.







