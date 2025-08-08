Vallimont, Davis Lead Revs to Friday Night Victory

(York, Pa.): Chris Vallimont struck out ten batters and Jaylin Davis launched a pair of home runs as the York Revolution knocked off the Lexington Legends, 7-3 on Friday night at WellSpan Park.

Vallimont (5-3) worked into the eighth and allowed just a bloop single after the first inning to earn the win while Davis collected four RBI, slugging three-run and solo shots to the opposite field. Chris Williams also blasted a long ball for the second consecutive night.

Lexington jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Three batters into the game, Curtis Terry opened the scoring with an RBI single to left as the Revs fell behind in the top of the first for the 13th time in their past 15 home games. The Legends were nearly limited to just one run, but Shayne Fontana's diving attempt on Brian Fuentes' two-out liner to right center came loose, resulting in a two-run single.

The Revs answered right away. Jalen Miller led off with a single to left and stole his first of three bags on the night. It took until there were two outs, but Miller scored as William Simoneit ripped an RBI single to left to get the Revs on the board. Fontana kept the inning alive with a seeing-eye single up the middle, and Jeffrey Wehler came through with a big RBI single to left as three consecutive two-out hits immediately brought the Revs within 3-2.

Williams crushed a solo bomb to left center, tying the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second.

With two on and two out in the third, Davis provided the big blow with an opposite field three-run homer to right center, doubling the Revs' run total as they surged ahead, 6-3. Davis added a towering leadoff homer to right on the first pitch in the sixth for his second multi-homer game of the year.

Vallimont retired nine straight until allowing a one-out bloop single to Paul Winland in the fifth on a ball that Davis nearly caught on a diving effort in center. He struck out the side that inning, going on to retire another nine in-a-row, making it 18 of 19 batters set down through the first out of the eighth.

Vallimont whiffed cleanup man Pedro Gonzalez for his 10th strikeout of the night on the second out of the sixth inning, and retired his next five batters on quick ground ball outs. That included a seven-pitch seventh inning and a one-pitch out to begin the eighth. He was lifted after a four-pitch walk to Dylan Rock, as he lasted 7.1 innings with just four hits and three runs allowed. He walked three and struck out 10, firing 70 of his 99 pitches for strikes.

Ian Churchill took over and got ahead of EJ Cumbo who reached on a two-strike single to left, but Churchill finished the inning retiring Terry on a 6-4-3 double play for his 12th consecutive scoreless outing.

Nick Mikolajchak retired the side in order in the top of the ninth, using a pair of nifty defensive plays from Wehler at short followed by a game-ending strikeout.

Notes: Vallimont's double digit strikeout performance is his second of the season and third of his Revs career; he becomes the fourth pitcher in Revs history with at least three double-digit strikeout games, joining Nick Raquet and Jorge Martinez who both did it four times and Mitch Atkins who owned three such efforts. Davis' two-homer game is the Revs' fourth of the season and his second while his four-RBI performance is his third of the year. Davis snapped an 0-for-18 skid and homered for the first time since July 11; he now has 13 homers in just 44 games with York as 10 of those 13 have been hit to the opposite field. The Revs have nine homers in four games on their current homestand. The Revs stole four bases including three by Miller who became the league's second to 40 steals on the season; he now has 42, four shy of the league lead, as he enjoyed his third game of three steals or more this season.

Up Next: The Revs will host the Legends on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Tyler Palm (3-3, 4.71) faces righty Ben Ferrer (2-3, 6.28). It is Bike Night presented by Eisenhauer's Harley-Davidson and the night features postgame inside-the-park fireworks and a York Revolution Fan Club game-worn jersey auction. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







