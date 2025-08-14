Revs Take Series Win in First Visit to Long Island

Published on August 14, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Central Islip, NY): Caleb McNeely clobbered a three-run homer and drove in four, Jalen Miller enjoyed a 4-for-4 night, and the York Revolution received a lights out showing from the back end of the bullpen in a 6-3 victory over the Long Island Ducks in Thursday evening's rubber match at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

McNeely opened the scoring, launching a three-run homer to left spotting the Revs a 3-0 lead just three batters into the game.

York starter Alex Valverde was excellent in his first starting assignment since last April, holding the Ducks scoreless through the first three innings and striking out the side in the third.

Long Island got on the board in the fourth, turning Ivan Castillo's leadoff double into a run on a pair of fly balls including a sac fly from Aaron Antonini.

Valverde retired the side on just five pitches in the fifth inning and was brought back out for the sixth, but was replaced by lefty Ian Churchill after the first two batters reached. Churchill (3-5) recorded a fielder's choice grounder before a walk to Antonini loaded the bases. Pinch hitter JC Encarnacion produced an RBI fielder's choice to make it a one-run game, and Cody Thomas singled up the middle, driving in a run to tie the score at 3-3. With runners at second and third and two outs, third baseman Jeremy Arocho made a great charging play on a slow bouncer, throwing out Troy Viola to prevent a go-ahead run from scoring.

The Revs immediately went to work on wrestling the lead back. Chris Williams (2-for-4) sparked the rally with a one-out double into the left field corner and Miller reached on one of his three infield hits of the night. After Miller stole second, Arocho worked a walk to load the bases, and McNeely picked up the go-ahead RBI, his fourth of the night, on a fielder's choice to second base. The Ducks failed to record an out on the play as shortstop Kole Kaler dropped the throw from Castillo, and Justin Connell followed with his own fielder's choice grounder that drove in Miller. Castillo bobbled the transfer and Arocho alertly dashed home, diving across to beat the tag at the plate as the Revs took advantage of two errors in the inning to reclaim the lead, 6-3.

Cam Robinson made his first appearance in 12 days with a scoreless seventh, allowing just a single.

Josh Mollerus struck out the side in the eighth on just 10 pitches, and Brendan Cellucci recorded his third save, striking out the side in the ninth.

Notes: McNeely's three-run homer is the Revs' third three-run shot in the first inning over their last nine games, as Brandon Lewis hit one in Tuesday's victory and also blasted one the week before. McNeely was 10-for-18 to begin his Revs career after the first inning homer. Miller stole two bases giving him 46 on the year, tied for the league lead; he draws even with Trey Martin (2023) for fifth most in a season in franchise history. Miller also scored twice tying him for the league lead with 90 runs scored, while moving into a tie for eighth most in a season in Revs history. Williams has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 10-for-28 (.357) with six extra-base hits on that stretch. York grounded into five double plays, tying a single-game franchise record (June 22, 2017 vs Southern Maryland). Mollerus has retired 18 of 21 batters since joining the Revs and has 12 strikeouts in 6.1 innings. Cellucci has retired 21 of 24 and has 13 strikeouts in seven innings. The Revs have won five consecutive series at Long Island dating to July, 2023. They have also won six of their last seven series in Central Islip and are 11-4 in their last 15 games at Long Island and 14-6 in their last 20 meetings in New York.

Up Next: The road trip continues to Southern Maryland on Friday at 6:35 p.m. as RHP Kevin Miranda (2-1, 2.46) starts the opener.







