Legends Surge Late to Take a 6-2 Victory over Gastonia

Published on August 14, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends took game three of their six-game series against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers with a 6-2 score. The defense for both teams completely took over in the early innings, and both teams were able to score in the fourth, with the Legends' first run coming in off an RBI single from Brian Fuentes. Things went quiet for a bit until the Ghost Peppers were able to plate one in the seventh to break the tie. However, Isaias Quiroz, EJ Cumbo, and Pedro Gonzalez would all hit home runs in the bottom of the seventh to put Lexington in the driver's seat.

The Legends looked to regroup after falling the night prior. That win meant the Legends fell to a game and a half back of the first-place Ghost Peppers as both teams race towards the playoffs. Lexington gave the start to a freshly activated Nic Laio, who was looking to get back at Gastonia after his last start did not go as planned. Matt Hartman was the starter for the Ghost Peppers; he performed well in his last start against the Legends, as they were unable to get a run off him.

Nate Scantlin would hit a lead-off single to get things started, but the Lexington infield was able to cleanly turn a double play before the Ghost Peppers could get started. Gastonia would also turn a double play in the first as Lexington's offense was unable to plate anything. Laio would tally his first strikeout in the second inning as he continued to hold the Ghost Peppers offense. Lexington would load the bases in the third, starting with Xane Washington, who found the Legends' first hit of the game with a one-out double. However, the Legends' offense was unable to drive any runs in.

Gastonia got the scoring started in the top of the fourth when Carter Aldrete laid down an RBI single to centerfield that brought in the first run of the game. However, Andy Atwood would lay down a one-out double to put runners in scoring positions; Brian Fuentes followed this up by laying down an RBI single to tie the game up at one a piece. Gastonia would lay down two singles in the fifth, but Laio was able to tally two strikeouts to make it out of the inning unscathed. EJ Cumbo would lay down a lead-off single in the sixth, but he was left stranded as the game stayed tied.

Gastonia pulled back ahead in the seventh when Nate Scantlin laid down an RBI double that brought the go-ahead run in. However, the Legends' offense would surge to life in the seventh, sparked by Isaias Quiroz's lead-off solo shot that tied the game. EJ Cumbo would then follow this up with a three-run moonshot that took the lead, and the inning was capped off by a solo homer from Pedro Gonzalez. John Armstrong took over the mound in the eighth, and despite walking two Gastonia batters, he was still able to escape unscathed. Jonathan Haab came into the game to close things out in the ninth as he successfully secured the win.

The Legends win 6-2 as they take the lead in their six-game series against Gastonia, as they cross the 50-win mark. This win puts Lexington half a game back from the first-place Ghost Peppers. The win is given to Carson Lambert, whose record improves to 3-1 on the season, and the loss is handed to Kent Hasler, whose record goes to 1-3 on the year. The Legends and Ghost Peppers will return to Legends Field for Faith and Family Night, with first pitch slated for 7 PM EST.







