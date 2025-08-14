Revolution Take Rubber Game from Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 6-3 on Thursday night in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Caleb McNeely's three-run home run to left field off Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg. Long Island got on the scoreboard in the fourth courtesy of Aaron Antonini's sacrifice fly to center off Revolution starter Alex Valverde.

The Ducks tied the game at three in the sixth on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of JC Encarnacion and an RBI single up the middle by Cody Thomas. However, the Revolution reclaimed the lead at 6-3 in the seventh on RBI fielder's choices from McNeely and Justin Connell along with a fielding error that scored Jeremy Arocho.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Sandberg tossed five innings of three-run ball, allowing seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Valverde also pitched five innings, conceding two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five. Ian Churchill (3-5) got the win despite allowing a run on a hit and a walk in one inning of relief. Sal Romano (1-1) took the loss, conceding three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk in one inning. Branden Cellucci earned his third save after striking out the side in the ninth.

Castillo led the Ducks offensively with two hits, a run and a walk.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Tribute to LI Ducks Hockey Night, presented by the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame. The Ducks will be wearing commemorative hockey-themed jerseys during the game, and fans can bid on those jerseys via the LiveSource Mobile App. CLICK HERE for more information. Right-hander Jonah Dipoto (3-4, 3.76) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars lefty Anthony Imhoff (1-5, 7.57).

