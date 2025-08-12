Bullpen Brilliant But Ducks Rally Comes up Short

August 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 7-5 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Tuesday's game was also Jewish Heritage Night, presented by the Long Island Jewish Community Centers, featuring a postgame Fireworks Spectacular.

York opened the game with a six-run first inning off Ducks starter Bernardo Flores, highlighted by an RBI double from William Simoneit, a two-run single by Caleb McNeely and a three-run home run by Brandon Lewis. A run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Lewis in the second made it 7-0.

Long Island responded with three runs in the second inning on Seth Beer's solo home run to right-center and Aaron Antonini's two-run homer to left off Revolution starter Mike Kickham. The Ducks closed to within 7-5 in the sixth on Cody Thomas' solo homer to right and Kole Kaler's RBI single down the left field line. However, they were unable to complete the comeback.

Kickham (6-8) picked up the win despite allowing five runs on 10 hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five. Flores (2-2) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout. Brendan Cellucci collected his second save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Long Island's bullpen combined to toss eight and one-third innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters. Thomas led the Ducks offense with two hits, an RBI and a run, while JC Encarnacion chipped in with two hits and a run.

