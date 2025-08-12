Uelmen's Strong Start Gives Rockers Room in 8-4 Victory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - High Point's Erich Uelmen spun six shutout innings, allowed three hits and set a club record with 13 strikeouts as the Rockers won the series opener vs. Charleston 8-4 on Tuesday night at GoMart Park.

Uelmen (W, 3-3) broke the club record of 12 strikeouts previously shared by Ryan Weiss (2024), Michael Bowden (2019) and Edwin Carl (2019). The 13 K's also ties the season high for an Atlantic League pitcher as York's Chris Vallimont struck out 13 Rockers on July 15.

Uelmen allowed just three hits and one walk through six innings of work.

Reliever Daniel Blair fanned three in his 1.2 innings of work and Kyle Halbohn added two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. The High Point staff fanned 18 batters, tying the club record set against York on Aug. 9, 2019.

Evan Edwards, re-signed by the Rockers earlier on Tuesday, collected a base hit in the seventh inning. When Edwards' contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Angels in May, he had a 15-game hitting streak and on Tuesday extended it to 16 games. Edwards had been tied with Ryan Grotjohn (2024) and Dante Bichette (2019) who each had 15-game hitting streaks.

The Rockers improved to 58-36 overall and 17-14 in the second half. The Rockers are third in the Atlantic League's South Division, trailing Lexington (18-12) by a half-game and Gastonia (19-12) by two games. Lexington topped Gastonia on Tuesday night as they started a six-game series at Legends Field.

The Rockers took the lead, which they would not relinquish, two runs in the second inning. Cody Wilson legged out a broken bat single to short that scored Luke Napleton who had singled to open the frame. Ben Aklinski then walked with the bases loaded to give the Rockers a 2-0 lead.

The lead grew to 5-0 with three runs in the fourth on an Aklinski RBI single, a run-scoring double by Alex Dickerson and a sac fly from Luke Napleton.

Aklinski finished the game with four hits and two RBI and has now driven in a run in six consecutive games, one shy of the club record.

Game two of the six-series is slated for a 12:05 p.m. start on Wednesday afternoon at GoMart Park. Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: Cody Wilson exited the game in the second inning for a pinch-runner. .. The Rockers re-signed Evan Edwards on Tuesday following his release from the Los Angeles Angels organization. .. The Rockers have loaned OF Luis Gonzalez to the Monclova Steelers for a three-game playoff series at Laredo this week. .. With C Jack Conley retiring after Sunday's game, High Point activated Isaiah Mirabal to fill that spot on the roster.







