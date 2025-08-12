Lexington Ends Gastonia's Win Streak with a 7-6 Victory

August 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - Lexington beats the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 7-6 in the first game of their homestand. Gastonia would sneak in a run early, but the Legends swiftly tied the game back up on a Brian Fuentes sac fly. Both teams would then plate three runs in the fourth inning, with Lexington's runs coming off RBI's from EJ Cumbo and Mason Dinesen before they capped off the inning with a solo shot from Ryan McCarthy. Pedro Gonzalez laid down an RBI single in the fifth. The Ghost Peppers would plate two in the sixth; however, McCarthy left the yard for the second time in the night before the Legends pulled ahead on an RBI single from Xane Washington.

The Legends returned home after a less-than-stellar road trip as they look to get back on track in a six-game series against the Ghost Peppers. This series will have serious implications for the postseason, as both Gastonia and Lexington battle it out for the first-place spot in the South Division. The Legends gave the start to Wilton Castillo, whose last start against the Ghost Peppers resulted in a Legends win as Castillo only allowed one run to score. Gastonia handed it to John Wilson, whose last outing against Lexington ended in a Ghost Peppers victory despite allowing three runs to score.

Gastonia hopped out to an early lead when Justin Wylie, who reached on a walk, was able to reach home safely while the Legends' infield was preoccupied with getting the out at first base. Both teams would go three up three down in the second, and Gastonia would again go down in order in the third. However, the Legends would get the bottom of the third started with back-to-back singles from Ryan McCarthy and Jerry Huntzinger. McCarthy was then driven in by a sac fly from Brian Fuentes that tied the game at one a piece.

Gastonia pulled away in the top of the fourth when Eric De La Rosa laid down a bases-loaded RBI double that brought in three runners for Gastonia. However, Lexington immediately answered back, starting with an RBI triple hit by EJ Cumbo. He was then driven in by a sac fly from Mason Dinesen before Ryan McCarthy left the yard with a solo shot that made it a 4-4 ballgame. Xane Washington would lay down a lead-off single that took Wilson out of the game. Washington would then steal second before being driven in by an RBI single from Pedro Gonzalez that put Lexington in the lead. Jack Reinheimer would then lay down an RBI single of his own in the sixth that tied the game before Narciso Crook came home during a Legends double play that put Gastonia ahead. This lead did not last long as Ryan McCarthy hit a solo shot that tied the game in the seventh. Washington would then lay down an RBI single to bring in Jerry Huntzinger to put Lexington back in the lead.

John Armstong would come in for relief in the top of the seventh as he easily dispatched the Gastonia batters. Gonzalez would lay down a two-out double in the seventh, but the Legends were unable to drive him in. Lexington would make another pitching change in the eighth, handing it off to Brian Zeldin, who was able to protect the Legends' lead. Jonathan Haab came into the game to close it out in the ninth as he secured the Legends' victory.

Lexington gets the win 7- 6 to secure the first win of the six-game series against the Ghost Peppers. This victory cuts Gastonia's first-place lead to a half game as Lexington attempts to retake the South Division. The win is given to Jimmy Loper, whose record goes to 3-1 on the season, and the save is given to Jonathan Haab, who earns his 14th save of the season. The loss is given to Donovan Benoit, who earns his second loss of the season. The Legends and Ghost Peppers will return to Legends Field on August 13th for game two of their series for Bark In The Park, with first pitch slated for 6:45 PM EST.







