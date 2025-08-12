Stormers Hang On for 10-8 Win

August 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Tuesday night's game at Regency Furniture Stadium went from laugher to horror show.

Up, 10-0, heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Stormers finished the game with the tying run at second and winning run at first in a 10-8 win over the host Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

With the win, the Stormers took a two-game lead over Long Island in the second half Northern Division race.

Joseph Carpenter slugged two homers, and Alex Isola added one as the Stormers backed Noah Bremer (7-2) with a 15-hit attack. Nick Ward added three hits; Mason Martin had a pair of hits and pair of RBI. Kevin Watson, Jr. ignited it all with a two-run double in the top of the second.

It appeared to be a cushy night for the Stormers as Bremer pitched one-hit baseball for six innings, walking one and striking out six.

The bullpen was not as fortunate.

The seventh inning produced a two-out solo homer by Bret Barrera off A.J. Alexy. Harmless enough.

In the eighth, Slater Schield made a throwing error on a leadoff grounder by Gio Digiacomo. Alexy never got another out. Following a wild pitch, he walked Lyle Lin. Both moved up on a passed ball before Jackson Loftin slugged a three-run homer wall over the boards in left. Zach Racusin added a single, and Alejandro De Aza walked, forcing Alexy out of the game. Kyle Johnson took over and struck out Cael Chatham for the first out. Barrera and Jamari Baylor followed with singles to cut the lead to 10-5. A sac fly by Pearce Howard brought the Crabs to within four. Digiacomo struck out to end the inning.

Jackson Rees entered for the ninth and was uncharacteristically wild. He walked Ryan McCarthy before striking out Loftin on a wild pitch. The next two batters walked. Scott Engler was marched into the game and retired pinch hitter Dondrei Hubbard on a pop up to first. Then, after working ahead in the count on both Barrera and Baylor, he issued walks.

Finally, with a 1-2 count on Howard, the right-hander got a swinging third strike for his third save. The Stormers could finally breathe.

Matt Swarmer (0-3) will take the hill on Wednesday against right-hander Andrew Thurman (5-1). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:30.

NOTES: The game was Ross Peeples' 1,000th as the Stormers manager and his 514th win...The six-game winning streak is Lancaster's longest of the season...Lancaster is 9-0 with Joe Campagna behind the plate...Carpenter had Lancaster's sixth multi-homer game of the season...Campagna has reached base in 24 straight games...Watson has a six-game hitting streak...The Stormers have left 53 runners on base in the last five games (27 in the last two)...Bremer has won seven of his last eight decisions.







