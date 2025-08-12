Legends Return to Lexington for Big South Division Showdown

August 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends return to Legends Field this week for another pivotal matchup in the race of the South Division title.

After dispatching High Point previously, the Gastonia Ghost Peppers are the new challengers against Lexington for the division. Lexington leads the series against Gastonia this season 9-6, but the Ghost Peppers currently lead the division by 1.5 games after a tough road trip for the Legends. The last time Gastonia visited Lexington, the Legends swept the series 3-0.

With a six-game series this week, both teams have a chance to take a commanding control of the division whichever way the series should go. However home field advantage is strongly in favor of the Legends, who boast a league-best 30-15 record when they get to play in front of their home crowd.

Tuesday, August 12th is a $2 Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. Fans can enjoy a great night of baseball with tickets for just $2! Hot dogs, popcorn, and canned Pepsi products will also be available for just $2.

Wednesday, August 13th will see another Bark in the Park, presented by Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists! Bring your furry best friends to enjoy the game with you at Legends Field.

Thursday, August 14th is the return of the Kentucky Bourbon Barrels. The Legends will be wearing specialty Bourbon Barrel jerseys, thanks to Hartfield & Company Distillery, and it's a great pairing with Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $2 domestic beer and $3 craft beer.

Friday, August 15th is Faith & Family Night, presented by Asbury University. Join us at the ballpark for a night of fellowship with a pre-game and post-game concert by Crown of Life. After the game will be the best fireworks show in town.

Saturday, August 16th Legends Field will be throwing it back for 80's Night. Big hair, leg warmers, and denim jackets are welcome as the Legends enjoy baseball rock to classic synthesizers. There will be live music pre-game, and after the game will be the best fireworks in town. Fans can watch the fireworks right on the field, thanks to Meijer, if they donate a non-perishable food item to Guest Services that night.

The series will wrap up on Sunday, August 17th with Family Funday Sunday, presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky. Players will be on the front plaza before the game for autographs, and members of the Great Clips Lil Legends Kids Club can redeem their free Sunday tickets. After the game kids can Run the Bases, thanks to Kentucky Urgent Care.

